Golf course maintenance workers deemed an essential service

By Simon Lewis
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 01:23 PM

Golf course owners, managers, and club members were able to breathe a small sigh of relief on Tuesday when the Government agreed that course maintenance may be considered an essential service.

The decision came following clarification on greenkeepers’ status during the current period of restrictions imposed by the Government in the fight against the further spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. That clarification had been sought by the Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union, the governing bodies for the sport on the island of Ireland, as concerns were raised about the golf industry’s ability to hit the ground running when the pandemic recedes and clubs and courses are able to open once again.

An inability to properly maintain a course over an extended period, even as little a time as two weeks, would put greenkeepers on the back foot and risk greens and fairways succumbing to disease, which would take time for courses to recover once grounds staff were allowed back onto them.

“If you let the golf course go (untended) for two or three weeks you’ll have fierce trouble getting it back, Irish Golf and Club Managers Association executive officer Michael Walsh warned in the Irish Examiner. “So it’s all very well shutting the place down but the grass doesn’t know there’s coronavirus flying around, it wants to grow.”

The GUI and ILGU’s announcement will have soothed such fears, though the governing bodies insisted Government and HSE guidelines in relation to safety and social distancing must still be adhered to as the current restrictions continue until April 12.

“While everyone should stay at home until 12 April 2020, golf course maintenance may be considered to be an essential service which cannot be performed at home, and therefore can continue during this period.

“Each golf club will have to provide course staff with identification and documentation to prove they are essential employees. This will be required should staff be stopped by An Garda Siochána while travelling to or from work.”

The R&A, golf’s global governing body outside of North America, has also issued working practices guidance for greenkeeping staff, which the GUI and ILGU urged courses and clubs to consider in tandem with following HSE guidelines.

    These included the following working practices:

    The primary consideration must be the health and wellbeing of greenkeeping staff.

    *All golf facilities should implement stringent measures to ensure staff members are not at risk.

    *The amount of time that greenkeeping staff are at work should be kept to a minimum and be tailored to fit with the agreed essential maintenance programme.

    *Measures should include but are not limited to:

  • Focus on hygiene and social distancing

  • Ensure staff members work separately

  • Allocate individual machinery to one worker only

  • If multiple staff on site, then stagger working hours and break times

  • Limit or prohibit use of communal areas

  • Regularly disinfect any surface that is contacted e.g. door handles, fuel pumps, communal machinery

  • Ensure there is a robust lone working policy.

Clubs in Northern Ireland have been free to carry out essential golf course maintenance following the UK Government’s confirmation of the work as an essential service last week.

