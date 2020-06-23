News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Golf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions ease

By Simon Lewis
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 07:57 PM

Golf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions ease
Mount Juliet Golf Club member Chris McHugh pitches onto the first green during a round of golf on May 28, the date that would have been the first round of the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Golfers and golf clubs are set to move into the next phase of their safe return to the game next Monday, with the governing bodies today publishing details of the latest relaxations from the Covid-19 restrictions.

With the Government set to move to Phase 3 of its Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which forced golf clubs, courses, and driving ranges to close down between March 24 and May 18.

The Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union are permitting clubs to include four-balls on their timesheets at 10-minute intervals from Monday rather than the current 14-minute gap between groups, should the Government move to Phase 3, while visitors will also be welcome alongside members. 

Competition golf will resume, all travel restrictions will be lifted, and clubhouse restaurants and bars operating as restaurants can open under strict guidelines outline by Fáilte Ireland following the approval of such measures this week by the Return To Sport Expert Group.

The GUI and ILGU reminded golfers to observe the underlying public health guidance and that “there remains a major responsibility on golf clubs and golfers to ensure that our sport is conducted in a safe and responsible manner.

“Full adherence to the provisions of this Protocol is absolutely essential. Golf was in the very privileged position to have been allowed to resume in Phase 1 and this return was based on the sport being able to demonstrate to government that it can take place in a safe, socially distant manner.

“The high level of compliance shown thus far is a credit to the sport, but these efforts must be redoubled as clubs begin competitions and welcome visitors for the first time in a number of months.”

More on this topic

US PGA Championship to go ahead without spectatorsUS PGA Championship to go ahead without spectators

Webb Simpson claims RBC Heritage crown with tournament record scoreWebb Simpson claims RBC Heritage crown with tournament record score

Tyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC HeritageTyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC Heritage

Ian Poulter to the fore at Hilton HeadIan Poulter to the fore at Hilton Head


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

National Camogie League cancelled for 2020National Camogie League cancelled for 2020

Tony Considine calls on GAA to ‘hold firm’ on player insurance stanceTony Considine calls on GAA to ‘hold firm’ on player insurance stance

John Kiely would love to have turned back time in GalballyJohn Kiely would love to have turned back time in Galbally

Munster taking positives from James Cronin anti-doping banMunster taking positives from James Cronin anti-doping ban


Lifestyle

Twenty-five years ago this week, the Chemical Brothers released Exit Planet Dust, an album that helped push dance music into the mainstream, writes Ed Power Chemical Brothers and the big beat revolution

The gaming industry is infected. Just like one of the horrifying Clickers from The Last of Us, it is full of noise and fury. Everything must be a battle, us against them.The Last of Us 2 review: A brave, technically amazing blockbuster but flawed

If you are as keen on following the rules of SPF as I am, you’ll know that it’s recommended that you top up at least every two hours when you’re in direct sunlight.The Skin Nerd: How to re-apply SPF over makeup like Kim Kardashian

The last few weeks of ‘school’ before the ‘summer holidays’ . This one was all about home-schooling, hosepipe bans and women dancing in my back garden.Learner Dad: RTÉ, any chance you could run Homeschool Hub over the summer?

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »