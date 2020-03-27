Golf authorities 'highlighting the plight of clubs to government'

Golf’s governing bodies in Ireland have revealed they are directly engaged with government agencies in both the Republic and Northern Ireland to establish support measures for the industry.

The vast majority of golf clubs in Ireland are following the advice of both the HSE and the game’s governing bodies in closing their courses in addition to suspending activities in clubhouses until April 19. Yet the permanent closure of Killorglin Golf Club in Kerry last weekend has brought into sharp focus the plight for all golf clubs in the face of extreme financial challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Golfing Union of Ireland, Irish Ladies Golf Union, and industry umbrella group the Confederation of Golf in Ireland on Friday evening distributed a document offering support and guidance to all golf clubs on the island of Ireland and said it had “been engaging on behalf of golf clubs to communicate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic for the game of golf to the Governments and relevant state agencies in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland”.

It added that the sport was directly engaged “at the highest level” with government agencies to establish recovery support measures and had “begun to highlight the plight of golf clubs to government as part of this”.

The GUI, ILGU and CGI will issue a survey to clubs next week to help the unions identify the economic impact on the sport but it acknowledged the challenge they were experiencing.

“This will not be an easy time for our sport but we endeavour to monitor options available and engage with the relevant sporting bodies to represent you, our member clubs,” they said in their message.

Although there are understood to be a handful of clubs ignoring governments’ advice to close its course, the vast majority were thanked for complying with the unions’ recommendation.

“The last thing the Unions would ever have wanted to do is recommend our clubs to close, but at a time of global emergency, golf must show solidarity with those around us, in our towns, villages and communities across the island.

“A large concern for most clubs will be how to manage their current cash pressures and what areas can be looked at during times of uncertainty. While ILGU/GUI do not typically offer any form of financial advice, a simple guidance has been compiled. This guidance has been adapted to include advice from numerous organisations such as The R&A, GCMA, BIGGA, Deloitte, KPMG, PWC and Local Enterprise Boards.”

The guidance document covers topics ranging from greenkeeping to insurance, human resources and governmental support initiatives while advising clubs on the best practices to close down their facilities and prepare for the period of closure.