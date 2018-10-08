Geoff Lenehan the hero as Portmarnock win 20th Senior Cup on the 19th hole

By Brian Keogh

Portmarnock had a specialist finisher in Munster interprovincial Geoff Lenehan as they claimed their 20th AIG Senior Cup victory with a thrilling 4-1 win over Royal Portrush at Thurles yesterday.

Up in all five matches early in the day, the Dublin club looked to be cruising to another win in the blue riband event when international Conor Purcell beat Richard McCrudden 5&4, and Stephen Walsh was conceded his seventh birdie in a 4&2 win over Andrew Morris.

But Royal Portrush refused to go down without a fight, and were just one down in one and all square in the other two matches coming down the stretch.

Lenehan (30) had been pegged back to all square with former Walker Cup player Paul Cutler after 16 holes and looked certain to lose the 17th when he hooked his tee shot into the trees, found himself stymied and had a fresh air with his second before moving his third just a few yards. But he then rifled a four-iron through the green onto the 18th tee with his fourth, and after watching Cutler tug his approach into the left rough, he chipped in for an unlikely five.

Shocked by Lenehan’s chip-in, Cutler took three more to get down from left of the green, bravely holing an eight-footer for a half in bogey.

Reinstated as an amateur three years ago, the 29-year- old former West of Ireland, Irish Close, East of Ireland and Lytham Trophy winner had two chances to win his match at the par-five 18th.

But after badly misreading a 15 footer for eagle, he three-putted to send the match down the 19th, where Lenehan had made an eagle three to close out a 3½-1½ semi-final win over holders Galway on Saturday.

With James Fox level with Matt McAlpin playing the 18th and Darragh Coghlan all square with Mark McMurray in the match behind, Lenehan had a chance to stop Royal Portrush’s fightback in its tracks and proved to be the match-winning hero for Portmarnock yet again.

He clinched the winning point in the club’s 19th Senior Cup win at Castlerock in 2011 and having also proved the match winner for Munster in the Interprovincial Championship for the second time in his career earlier this year, he was not found wanting.

After a good drive, he drilled a 240-yard hybrid to the front edge of the 507-yard, par-five first and two-putted for a winning birdie four from 25 feet after Cutler had chipped weakly from short of the green and missed his putt for a four.

“It always seems to turn out that way,” Lenehan said of his habit of clinching winning points in team matches.

“It’s scary winning in tight situations.

It was a very tough match, and he is an amazing player, and you could really see it at times. He was a hero of mine growing up. Even though he is younger than me, in golfing terms, he was the superstar.

As for that chip-in that salvaged an unlikely half at the 17th, he said: “You are just trying to keep applying the pressure. We had John McHenry with us with Munster this year and ke kept saying ‘just keep moving forward, apply pressure, apply pressure’. You get lucky sometimes.”

Portumna won the AIG Junior Cup when they beat Belfast club Fortwilliam 4-1. Sam Murphy led from the front with a 6&4 win before Gerard Lynch made it 2-0 and Damien Burke closed out the match with a nerveless two-putt par at the 16th at number three.