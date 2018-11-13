Gavin Moynihan on track to regain card

By Brian Keogh

Mount Juliet’s Gavin Moynihan remained on course to regain his card as Tramore’s Robin Dawson and Ardglass’ Cormac Sharvin kept their hopes alive with sub-70 scores in the third round of the European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain.

Still battling stiffness after suffering a back injury last Friday, Moynihan (24) made an eagle, two birdies, one bogey and a double bogey in a one-under 71 on the Hills Course at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona.

He fell five spots to tied 19th on 10-under but remains just inside the top 25 and ties who will be awarded European Tour cards after six rounds.

Moynihan started on the 10th and holed a 25-foot putt for an eagle two at the 307-yard 12th. He immediately double-bogeyed the 13th and bogeyed the 15th to slip to one-over for the day, but birdied the 16th and 17th before finishing with ten straight pars.

He’s eight strokes behind new pace-setter Daniel Gavins of England, who shot a six-under-par 66 on the Hills Course to lead by two strokes on 18-under par from Germany’s Christian Braeunig, overnight leader David Borda of Spain and France’s Clément Sordet, who shot a nine-under 63 yesterday.

England’s Scott Gregory, equalled the low round of the week with a nine under par 62 on the Lakes Course to move up to tied ninth.

With only the top 70 and ties making the cut after today’s fourth round, Dawson and Sharvin are a shot outside that mark, tied for 76th on four-under as they head back to the Hills Course today.

Dawson made three birdies in four holes in a bogey-free 68 on the Lakes where Sharvin made seven birdies, including two to finish, in a five-under 66.

The top 70 and ties after today’s fourth round will earn Challenge Tour status and play two more rounds on the Lakes Course with the top 25 and ties will be awarded European Tour cards.