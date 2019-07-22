News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gary Player 'quite choked up' about Shane Lowry's 'remarkable' Open victory

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 01:14 PM

Three-time Open Champion Gary Player believes Shane Lowry's win at Royal Portrush was one of the greatest he has ever seen.

He finished the biggest day of his professional life with a six-stroke victory at the 148th Open Championship in the North.

Player told Sky Sports the fact Lowry won it on the island of Ireland made it extra special.

"That was one of the greatest victories I've ever seen in a championship and how appropriate to win in front of all those enthusiastic fans," he said.

"He was remarkable and they had the biggest crowds I've ever seen at The Open. It was just one of the happiest days and for Shane Lowry to win in front of his own people, what a performance! I got very, very excited and quite choked up in fact.

"This was my 64th Open that I've attended, so I've seen a lot of Opens all over the country, and I would have to say, even though I didn't participate, it was one of the most successful Opens ever.

"I played there a month ago and it's one of the greatest golf courses I've ever played."

"To the R&A, well done, what a performance, what an Open. Golf is going from strength to strength and they are doing so much around the world.

"It's wonderful to see how they help young people. It's very, very exciting for me."

