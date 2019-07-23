News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

G-Mac: I told him to go and be him, go play Shane Lowry golf

G-Mac: I told him to go and be him, go play Shane Lowry golf
Graeme McDowell: Expects Shane Lowry to be a great champion.
By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Graeme McDowell hailed Ireland’s newest major champion and backed Shane Lowry to finally come out from Rory McIlroy’s shadow after lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.

The 2010 US Open champion, the only other Irishman to make the halfway cut in his hometown Open Championship, was disappointed with his own, six-over-par final-round 77, but full of praise for his 32-year-old friend, who won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009.

Since turning professional shortly after, Lowry has forged a successful career, adding the Portugal Masters in 2014, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational a year later and the Abu Dhabi Championship this January.

Yet for many years those victories trailed in the wake of McIlroy’s resumé, which includes four major championships and holding the world number one ranking.

That has all changed now, and McDowell said of Lowry: “He can create his own shadows.

“Pete Cowen (the golf coach) tells an amazing story, when he went to the Irish squad training down in Dublin and the guy said: ‘Who do you like?’ And he obviously said: ‘Rory McIlroy looks pretty good, but that slightly overweight kid with the glasses on...’, who was Shane Lowry at the time, ‘he looks good’. So he’s always been talented.

“I remember the first day I met him. I just shot 61 at Baltray the week he won (the Irish Open). And he came in and shot 62, and he didn’t even introduce himself, he said: ‘I can’t believe you beat me by one out there today’. And I’m like: ‘Who’s this kid?’.

“But we’ve become very good friends. I’ve always respected his game so much because he’s very ballsy. He’s a phenomenal driver of the ball. He’s maybe the best chipper I’ve ever seen. Apart from Phil Mickelson, I don’t know anyone who chips as good as him.

“I played a few holes in practice with him Tuesday and Wednesday and he’s flipping lobbers off the fringes.

“I’m kind of laughing at him. That’s the way he plays practice rounds.

“He’s a great kid. He’d be a great Open Champion.

“We knew this was going to be a special Open. To have an Irishman at the top of the leaderboard is extra, extra special.”

Speaking against a backdrop of howling winds and a rattling media interview tent after signing for his final round on Sunday and while Lowry was just starting his, McDowell added:

“I had a few words with him before, obviously. In that scenario you don’t want to send any messages, any clichés. He’s an experienced kid. He knows what to do. I just told him to go and be him, go play Shane Lowry golf.”

McDowell said Lowry’s competitive spirit made him hungry to join himself, McIlroy, Darren Clarke, and Pádraig Harrington, as well as 1947 Open champion Fred Daly, as Irish major winners.

“You can see it in his eyes. He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met, to a fault nearly. You’re out there playing nine holes with him. We always used to joke he wants to beat me more on a Wednesday than he wants to win a tournament.

“I feel like Shane’s always got one eye on what the other Irish players are doing. He wants to be the top Irishman. He’s just that kind of guy. And he knows. Look at his resumé, major champion, a WGC, a Rolex series event, he won the Irish Open as an amateur.

“It’s pretty lofty stuff for a kid that hasn’t won much around the world. He feels comfortable on the big stage.”

Quirke’s football podcast: Shane Lowry in Croke Park. Team selection farces. Do Tyrone need to be so defensive?

More on this topic

Quirke: Lowry should receive Croke Park receptionQuirke: Lowry should receive Croke Park reception

Spieth and Fowler back swift Open return to Royal PortrushSpieth and Fowler back swift Open return to Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry is now ‘a national hero’Shane Lowry is now ‘a national hero’

Willett’s word of wisdom for Lowry: ‘Be selfish’Willett’s word of wisdom for Lowry: ‘Be selfish’

TOPIC: The Open Championship

More in this Section

Geraint Thomas set to battle for supremacy in decisive stages of Tour de FranceGeraint Thomas set to battle for supremacy in decisive stages of Tour de France

Chelsea teenager excited by ‘perfect step’ as he agrees loan move to RB LeipzigChelsea teenager excited by ‘perfect step’ as he agrees loan move to RB Leipzig

Open winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pubOpen winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pub

'He’d have all the turf mould ate' - Shane Lowry's granny reveals his winning formula'He’d have all the turf mould ate' - Shane Lowry's granny reveals his winning formula


Lifestyle

Pollinators are busy feasting on a tempting selection of flowering plants, says Peter Dowdall.The hedgerows are alive with the sound of insects

Carol O’Callaghan previews Cork Craft Month, when exhibitions, workshops and retail opportunitiesAn insider's guide to Cork Craft Month's exciting exhibitions, shopping opportunities and workshops

With a plethora of culture and content releasing at an incessant rate, finding someone to have that cliched watercooler moment with is getting harder and harder. However, there’s a whole host of pop culture podcasts that do the heavy lifting/watching with you.Trawling through pop culture... so you don’t have to

An exhibition in Skibbereen pays tribute to late photographer Michael Minihane, writes Richard FitzpatrickMichael Minihane has been putting West Cork in the frame for decades

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »