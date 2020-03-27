News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fire destroys home of former Ryder Cup captain Davis Love

Fire destroys home of former Ryder Cup captain Davis Love
By Press Association
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 05:07 PM

Former Ryder Cup captain Davis Love and his family have escaped unharmed after their house was destroyed by fire on Friday.

An image shared on social media by the Glynn County Fire Department shows Love’s house on St Simons Island in Georgia engulfed by flames.

In a statement on Twitter, Love wrote: “On Friday, March 27, our family home was destroyed by an early morning fire.

“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed.

“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.

“We’ve been proud members of the St Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy.”

More on this topic

Spillane fears other courses will follow Killorglin into closureSpillane fears other courses will follow Killorglin into closure

Former Irish Open champion John O'Leary passes awayFormer Irish Open champion John O'Leary passes away

Killorglin Golf Club closes after 28 yearsKillorglin Golf Club closes after 28 years

Making the most of golf in the downtimeMaking the most of golf in the downtime

Davis LoveTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

How George O’Callaghan missed out on Arsenal and Spurs but got Robbie Williams’ boxersHow George O’Callaghan missed out on Arsenal and Spurs but got Robbie Williams’ boxers

Dublin Horse Show the priority as show jumpers reassess seasonDublin Horse Show the priority as show jumpers reassess season

Evian Championship moved to vacated Olympics slotEvian Championship moved to vacated Olympics slot

Frank Lampard admits it is difficult to prepare players with no set return dateFrank Lampard admits it is difficult to prepare players with no set return date


Lifestyle

Bacon’s 1981 triptych (one of 28 large-format works created between 1962 and 1991) will be offered with an estimate north of $60m (€55m).Sotheby's to auction Francis Bacon's Oresteia of Aeschylus in New York

It all started with the magic chair. A chair is a chair, you’ll sigh, and from our perch in Irish Examiner Interiors HQ we’re familiar with that four-legged structure in its every possible incarnation, writes Eve Kelliher.Inside Out: It's a kind of magic - How real-life wizards are transforming lives

As research shows climate change terrifies over half of children, environmentalist Matthew Shribman explains how to talk to kids to ease their fears.How can I stop my child feeling scared about the future of our planet?

Fashion goes full circle with another season dedicated to dots writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the week: Fashion goes full circle with a season dedicated to dots

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »