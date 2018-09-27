Finau aims to repay family’s faith at Ryder Cup

United States rookie Tony Finau hopes playing in his first Ryder Cup is a suitable reward for the sacrifices his family made in order for him to become a professional golfer.

Growing up in Salt Lake City, Finau’s proficiency in the sport caused a problem for his Tonga-born dad Kelepi, who had to support a family unit of nine and could not afford to pay for his son to have lessons, a full set of clubs or even practice facilities.

He did what he could, buying individual clubs from charity shops, cutting them down to junior size and putting a mattress on the garage wall and strips of carpet on the floor so Tony and younger brother Gipper could hit balls.

Tony Finau was a captain’s pick (Richard Sellers/PA)

Finau senior also borrowed Jack Nicklaus’ “Golf My Way” out of the library and began to coach his boys. Tony turned professional at 17 and after seven years’ toil on the mini tours he graduated to the PGA Tour and has not looked back.

“I think this is pretty cool for him for sure. I think he’s going to enjoy this week,” he said.

“My parents sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position. Golf is an extremely expensive sport, and growing up, I didn’t come from a lot.

“My goals were their goals. My family is a big part of why I’m here, and they have given up a lot.

“I don’t have a golf background. My dad didn’t play and my grandpa didn’t play. Rugby was kind of their thing.

“The first time I got a set of clubs, I was nine, for free, from our pro from the par-three golf course.

“I used those pretty much all the way through high school until some other companies stepped up and helped me out after I was starting to have some success. It was a big deal.

“Before that, my dad was at the pawn shop, garage sales, getting us wedges and all kind of clubs. So that was a big.

“My dad still has that first set in his garage.”

Finau was Jim Furyk’s final captain’s pick and an appearance at Le Golf National is a dream come true for the 29-year-old, especially considering the challenges he has had to overcome.

“I’m extremely proud of where I am. Just having a spot on this team has been a dream of mine since I started playing the game at eight years old,” he added.

“It’s cool to look back and reflect on where I’ve come from, and now, part of this Ryder Cup and this team, is pretty special for me and my family.

“To be on a team with Tiger and Phil is a dream come true, and this week I think we have that extra motivation to try and win one for them.”

