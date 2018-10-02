Fabulous Fota tunes up for return of Society event

By James O’Connor

Fota Island Resort promises fantastic course conditions as they host the return of the Irish Examiner Group and Society Teams Golf Trophy this month.

The popular event returns offering a new and improved format, with Fota Island introducing domestic handicaps for the duration of the competition.

This means the rules committee will set domestic handicaps on players where deemed appropriate (this is in line with GUI officials and guidelines), providing an even playing field for golfers to compete on the three championship courses Fota offers.

Kevin Morris, director of golf at Fota Island Resort, explained: “The new system will help everybody. People used to be worried about handicaps not reflecting ability but this set-up makes sure all golfers will compete on a level playing field.

What makes this society fun is that it is a unique team event. People really enjoy competing outside their own society and putting themselves to the test against other golfers.

The Irish Examiner Group & Society Teams Golf Trophy takes place at Fota Island on a number of dates throughout October including, Thursday 11, Sunday 14, Thursday 18, Friday 19, Sunday 21, and Thursday 25. Teams of six will play on the day with five scores counted and a maximum handicap of 18.

Entry for the event is €50 per person with first prize being a Callaway Rogue driver each plus a one-night B&B stay, dinner and golf at Fota Island Resort — a prize value of €750 per person, along with three main prizes overall as well as a daily award.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to play in this restructured event and giving all teams the chance to play on this fabulous course,” Morris said.

Our resort superintendent, Con O’Driscoll, and his team have the course in amazing condition, helped no doubt by the investment of €1m in brand new machinery for the course.

“Con has been here for 25 years and knows the place inside out. Because of him, the new machinery, and our well drained and irrigated fairways, we have been able to overcome an incredibly tough year to have the course in great condition.”

Golfers can use the official entry form found in today’s Examiner Sport section (see below).

For more information on this Group and Society Teams Golf Trophy, visit fotaisland.ie.