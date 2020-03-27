Evian Championship moved to vacated Olympics slot

The Evian Championship, one of five majors in the women’s game, will move into the week vacated by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the Evian Championship will move to August 6-9, the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and tournament officials announced on Friday.

The women’s Olympic competition in Tokyo had been due to take place from August 5-8.

Following the news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed until 2021, the LPGA Tour and the @EvianChamp announced Friday that the 2020 Evian Championship will move to Aug. 6-9. MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/GWJcseyE3I — LPGA (@LPGA) March 27, 2020

“We greatly appreciate the willingness of Franck Riboud, Jacques Bungert and the team at the Evian Championship to move dates and align with our European swing,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said.

“This adjustment makes for easier travel for players and assists us as we look to reschedule previously postponed events during a crowded summer and fall timeframe.

“Like all our corporate partners, the team at the Evian Championship has always taken great steps to elevate the stage for our athletes. This 2020 schedule shift is yet another example of them supporting our players and our Tours during a very difficult time around the world.”

This adjustment makes for easier travel for players and assists us as we look to reschedule previously postponed events during a crowded summer and fall timeframe.

The new date for the Evian Championship means it will take place the week before the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

The ANA Inspiration, which was intended to be the year’s first major from April 2-5 at Mission Hills Country Club in California, will now take place at the same venue from September 10-13.

The Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon, which had been due to take place on those dates, has moved to the following week.