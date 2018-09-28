Even the stars struggle with pre-match nerves

An autumnal chill in the air, jelly in the legs and adrenaline coursing around the body. There’s no experience quite like hitting your first shot in a Ryder Cup.

Throw in the 6,000-seat grandstand that envelops the opening tee box at Le Golf National and hundreds if not thousands more along the ropes and you can see why the 2018 teams from Europe and the United States are feeling both relish and nerves as they anticipate the opening-session fourballs this morning.

“There’s a lot of nerves,” Tiger Woods said this week ahead of his eighth Ryder Cup for the United States.

Rory McIlroy performs the thunder clap with supporters on the first tee ahead of yesterday’s practice round at Le Golf National. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“It’s excitement. I mean, it really is. It’s something we don’t get to experience in that regard because basically, it’s the final round of a tournament on the very first hole and every match you tee it up. It’s a different atmosphere and one that we absolutely love.”

The Ryder Cup visits rare pressures on golfers who spend the rest of their seasons in individual competition and nowhere is there a greater test of character than on that first tee on a Friday morning.

“You never get comfortable with it,” says Justin Rose, who has played the morning session in each of his previous four appearances for Europe.

“I don’t think you can ever really walk on to that first tee Friday and go, ‘yeah, this feels good’, or this feels normal. Of course it feels good. You feel alive.

“Jose Maria Olazabal gave us a little memento one year, and it says, ‘All men die but not all men live’.

“I think what he meant by that is feeling that adrenaline, feeling that emotion, I think is what it’s all about.

“And I think there’s no more intense session than the first morning on Friday. That’s why everything is a crescendo there. I think from Friday morning onwards, you build into the week and you start to get comfortable.

“Friday afternoon, you’re into it. Saturday morning, it’s intense again, but you’ve done it before the day before, and so you start to build into the week.

But no doubt that peak on Friday morning is something you anticipate and you’re never quite comfortable with, but that’s the beauty of it.

Rose believes the setting around Le Golf National’s opening-hole tee will magnify the experience.

The grandstand will be packed today from an early hour ahead of the first tee-time at 7:10am (Irish-time) and the riot of colours provided by the European supporters in yellow and blue and Americans in red, white and blue in conjunction with the chanting of the home fans will generate an assault on the senses for the golfers at the centre of it all.

“I think especially this year, the scenes around that first tee will be absolutely amazing,” the Englishman said.

“It’s the most incredible first tee shot I’ve ever seen for sure. And this year, it’s a long iron. Normally you tee up the driver and hope for the best, but now you might have to hit a good old 3-iron down there. Could be interesting.”

American Justin Spieth concurred with Rose that it is a tricky opening shot on this par-four, 419-yard hole but differed with his rival on club selection.

“This tee shot’s as difficult a first tee shot as we’ve probably played the entire season. That adds to it... And it will be really cold, so I’ll probably hit driver, which is a good thing — bigger head, better.”

Patrick Reed explained the thoughts running in his head as he took the stage on his 2014 debut at Gleneagles.

“You step up on that first tee and just the thoughts that go through your mind that, hey, I’m here representing my country. All these people are here.

"You know millions of people are watching back home, and just the juices are flowing through you, just through the roof. It’s one of those moments you’ll never really get to feel.”

Home or away, the nerves will be on both sides but the noise this week will be distinctly pro-European, as Paul Casey found out during practice this week.

“We had a small tasting of that first tee. It was really noisy,” Casey, back on Team Europe for the first time in a decade, said.

“Then when we walked off the tee and we looked back, about 100 yards, we looked back and realised it was about 5% full.

“The noise will be a good thing. I mean, yeah, as a team, we’re ready to embrace it and we know that the vast majority of that noise is for us, which is a massive advantage.”

Henrik Stenson has noticed some considerable upscaling of the Ryder Cup since his debut at the K Club in 2006.

“Might be at least another 20 years before we’ve got floating stands in the sky or something, I don’t know,” Stenson said.

“But it’s certainly gotten bigger and bigger, and the atmosphere on that first tee is phenomenal, so really excited to see what that’s going to be like.

“I think everyone is going to feel that first tee. That’s normal for the Ryder Cup. And given the size and the set-up we have here this week, which looks absolutely phenomenal, it’s going to be something different, something special.

“So I expect everyone to feel a little bit of jelly in their legs walking down to their first tee.”