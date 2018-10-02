European Tour offers support to woman hit by wayward Brooks Koepka tee shot

Update - 1.20pm: The European Tour has pledged “support for as long as necessary” to the spectator struck in the eye by a ball during last week’s Ryder Cup.

Corine Remande was hit by a wayward tee shot by three-time major winner Brooks Koepka on the par-four sixth hole at Le Golf National in Paris and there have been reports she could lose the sight in her right eye.

The 49-year-old Frenchwoman was treated on the course and in a nearby hospital before being transferred to Lyon.

Brooks Koepka gives a glove to the injured spectator after the incident (Francois Mori/AP)

In a statement released to Press Association Sport, a Ryder Cup spokesperson said: “It is distressing to hear that someone might suffer long-term consequences from a ball strike.

“The spectator hit by a ball at the sixth hole during Friday’s play was treated by first responders immediately and taken to hospital.

“We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon. We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary.

“Ball strikes are an occasional hazard for spectators but this kind of incident is extremely rare. We can confirm that ‘fore’ was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd.

Europe captain Thomas Bjorn told Press Association Sport: “For me, the whole team I represent and everybody at Ryder Cup Europe, it’s just a terrible thing and something that you don’t want to happen.

“It’s terrible, it’s a freak accident that’s happened, and all our thoughts are with her.”

Koepka, the reigning US Open and US PGA champion, went on to win his match with Tony Finau, beating Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, but was still upset about the incident afterwards.

“It looked like it hit her right in the eye, so hopefully there’s no, you know, loss of vision or anything like that,” Koepka said.

Brooks Koepka said he felt terrible after the incident (David Davies/PA)

“But it’s not a fun feeling. I probably do it way more than I should. It seems just about every week we’re hitting somebody, and you know, it’s unfortunate. You’re never trying to.

“It doesn’t feel good, it really doesn’t. You feel terrible for them. You know exactly how they are feeling, especially when you’ve got to go over there and apologise, because they are in pain, usually bleeding, and then to hit her in the face – you don’t want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman, and it’s not a good feeling.”

The tee on the sixth hole had been moved forward to allow players to attempt to drive the green, but Koepka’s shot was pulled left into the crowd.

On television footage Koepka and other players can be heard shouting the traditional warning of “fore”, but he added: “You can yell fore, but it doesn’t matter.

“If you’re 150 yards, you’re shouting fore, you can hear it. But from 300 yards, even if none of us said fore, she’s going to get hit, and that’s the unfortunate thing.”

However, it is believed that Corine Remande is considering legal action against the tournament’s organisers after the incident.

She told Agence France-Presse: “Doctors told me I had lost the use of that eye. It happened so fast, I didn’t feel any pain when I was hit.

"I didn’t feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye-socket and an explosion of the eyeball."

An eye hospital in Paris treated the 49-year-old, who said: “Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers.

“Officials did not shout any warning as the player’s ball went into the crowd. More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection.”

Remande, who is reportedly planning to consult a lawyer today, also claimed the tournament organisers had not got in contact with her afterwards.

- Digital Desk