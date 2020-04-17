News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

European Tour boss hopeful of summer resumption

European Tour boss hopeful of summer resumption
By Press Association
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 04:43 PM

Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this year’s Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events.

While the PGA Tour plans to resume in June, its European counterpart has decided to scrap the BMW International Open due to be played from June 25-28 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich because of coronavirus.

The Open de France, scheduled for the following week at Le Golf National, near Paris, will also not take place this year after the French government decided to ban all mass gatherings and events until mid-July.

Discussions are ongoing to salvage the Scottish Open, one of eight Rolex Series events announced at the start of the 2020 season, which was originally to be held at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick from July 9-12.

The event is traditionally a precursor to The Open – which would have taken place a week after but has already been mothballed due to the ongoing crisis.

With July 30 – the slated start of the British Masters – the earliest possible return for the European Tour, Pelley is hopeful the current crisis will ease, allowing for no further interruptions.

In a message on the European Tour’s website, Pelley said: “As important as golf is to all of us, public health and well-being continues to be our absolute priority.

“That is why we have announced the cancellation of the BMW International Open and the Open de France, as well as the postponement of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

“My primary message is actually one of optimism because I am genuinely hopeful that from now on the information I send in relation to our 2020 schedule will be positive.

“We cannot emphatically commit to a start date because, as I have said many times, we will not resume until it is safe, and we are permitted to do so.

“We now have 14 weeks with no tournaments, but those three and a half months are also the time where the global situation may well begin to show signs of improvement.

“There are already discussions centring around the easing of restrictions in several countries and everyone is optimistic that these can continue.

“This window also gives us the opportunity to continue working behind the scenes on a variety of scheduling options which would allow us to provide you with a busy calendar of golf to enjoy when we do resume.”

More on this topic

Scottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelledScottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelled

PGA Tour anounces plans to resume in June with behind closed doors tournamentsPGA Tour anounces plans to resume in June with behind closed doors tournaments

Irish golf clubs make case for financial aidIrish golf clubs make case for financial aid

Picture Perfect: ‘When he came through the rope line they were slapping him on the back and cheering him home’Picture Perfect: ‘When he came through the rope line they were slapping him on the back and cheering him home’


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

coronavirusKeith PelleyScottish OpenTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Barry Hearn says PDC Home Tour is ‘going to be fun, not perfect’Barry Hearn says PDC Home Tour is ‘going to be fun, not perfect’

Scottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelledScottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelled

Norman Hunter dies aged 76Norman Hunter dies aged 76

No more international rugby in 2020 a “possibility” – Bill BeaumontNo more international rugby in 2020 a “possibility” – Bill Beaumont


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps shows how interior design can offer a fascinating teaching moment for all ages.How to get the family involved in home decorating projects

Can you get top marks in our entertainment quiz? Let us know!Quick quiz: Test you entertainment knowledge with these 10 questions

Taking the gym to the nation, personal trainer Ray Lally challenges Daíthí Ó Sé to a 15-minute training session in a new RTÉ series. Brendan O'Brien reports.Work it out: Dáithí and Ray join forces to help get the nation moving

Measures taken to tackle Covid-19 have dramatically changed how dental care is provided, says Helen O'Callaghan.In the teeth of a crisis: Pandemic leaves dentists struggling to deliver a service

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »