Europe regain Ryder Cup – Twitter reacts

Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 10:16 PM

Europe regained the Ryder Cup with an emphatic victory over the United States at Le Golf National in Paris.

Thomas Bjorn’s men recovered from losing the opening three matches on Friday to emerge 17.5-10.5 winners following Sunday’s singles.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the social media reaction to the 42nd Ryder Cup.

- Press Association


