Eric Rumley leads at Leinster Students Amateur Open Championship

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - 04:03 PM

By James O'Connor

Kinsale’s Eric Rumley continues his fantastic week posting a first round 69 (-3) to lead at the Leinster Students Amateur Open Championship at Killeen Golf Club, Kildare.

Rumley, who won a Munster pennant with Kinsale’s Barton Shield team last Sunday, is tied for the lead with Stacktstown’s John McCarthy, and Kinsale teammate Gary Ward is on three over, six shots back.

Rumley started his round slowly and was one over after five holes. But that would be his final bogey of the round, and birdies on nine, 12, 13 and crucially on the par-three 18th, gave the lefty a share of first.

In other news, there is a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard at the Munster Boys U16 Amateur Open Championship in Newcastle West, Limerick.

Baltinglass’ Joseph Byrne, Gavin Herlihy (Castle), Joshua McCabe (Roganstown) and Mel Deasy of Bantry Bay were the only players to break par, all shooting 70’s (-1).

The quad are one clear of Elm Park’s Robert Galligan heading into the final round, with the cut falling at +7.

Also, The 2018 Irish Ladies Senior Cup will begin on Friday as eight clubs battle it out to become All-Ireland champions.

District Champions Killarney, Royal Portrush, The Heath, Elm Park, Roscommon are joined by three district runners-up Royal County Down, Lahinch and The Island.

Killarney will be looking to retain their title after beating Royal Portrush in the final last year. Not only do they have the lowest combined handicap in the tournament, but their experience of last year’s win definitely pins them as favourites.


