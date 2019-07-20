News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Early starters Stanley and Redman get off to Open third round flier

Early starters Stanley and Redman get off to Open third round flier
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 12:35 PM

Americans Kyle Stanley and Doc Redman, New Zealander Ryan Fox and South Korean Innchoon Hwang showed there were scoring opportunities on the third day of The Open at Royal Portrush.

With leaders Shane Lowry and JB Holmes, from the United States, not due out until 3.50pm there was plenty of time for the early starters to make an impression on the leaderboard.

Stanley got off to a flier with birdies in his first two holes, Redman went back-to-back from the second with Fox, two in five, and Hwang had picking up shots at the fourth and fifth.

They were the only four players among the opening 14 groups to get to two under par for their rounds.

It moved Stanley and Redman to two under, just two shots off the group of players in joint-12th place – the first of whom Matt Kuchar was not teeing off until 2.30pm.

Royal Portrush head professional Gary McNeill was given the honour of accompanying first man out Paul Waring.

  • -8 Shane Lowry
  • -8 J.B. Holmes
  • -7 Tommy Fleetwood
  • -7 Lee Westwood
  • -6 Cameron Smith
  • -6 Justin Harding
  • -6 Justin Rose

With an odd number – 73 players made the cut – Waring was given a marker to play alongside as he teed off at 9.35am and that prize was handed to O’Neill, who missed out in qualifying for the tournament outright last month.

The Royal Portrush club shop closed so staff could watch McNeill tee off with a somewhat understandably nervous low, left shot off the first.

Defending champion Franceso Molinari began the day at one over, having made the cut on the mark, but after seven successive pars he made a mess of the eighth after twice finding trouble down the left to drop a shot.

Graeme McDowell, Portrush-born and the only remaining Northern Irishman left in the field, went out in a level-par 36 after three-putting the par-three sixth cancelled out his birdie at the second and he remained one over.

Also watching proceedings intently were Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood, in the penultimate group out, as they looked to strengthen their chances of becoming the first Englishman to win the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992.

- Press Association

More on this topic

The Open day three: Lowry looking to close in on Open gloryThe Open day three: Lowry looking to close in on Open glory

McIlroy bowled over by surge of support but birdie charge comes up shortMcIlroy bowled over by surge of support but birdie charge comes up short

The Open day two: Lowry shares halfway lead as McIlroy fightback falls shortThe Open day two: Lowry shares halfway lead as McIlroy fightback falls short

McIlroy upset after missing Portrush cut but backs Lowry to finish the jobMcIlroy upset after missing Portrush cut but backs Lowry to finish the job

Doc RedmanFrancesco MolinariFranceso MolinariGary McNeillGraeme McDowellJB HolmesLee WestwoodTOPIC: The Open Championship

More in this Section

Ignore the begrudgers, O'Connor tops the Finishers IndexIgnore the begrudgers, O'Connor tops the Finishers Index

Could Rebels be tempted to mimic Tyrone’s tactics?Could Rebels be tempted to mimic Tyrone’s tactics?

Kerry must have a plan for General Patton to halt Donegal’s marchKerry must have a plan for General Patton to halt Donegal’s march

The hard work begins in earnest now for Shane LowryThe hard work begins in earnest now for Shane Lowry


Lifestyle

Celebrate the anniversary by finding lift off without even leaving the earth, at these stateside visitor centres and museums, says Sarah Marshall.America’s top space-age attractions to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.Palettes pack a punch: The travel must have

To mark the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth, a new exhibition charts the story of the feminist monarch. Suzanne Harrington meets the curator at Buckingham Palace ILifting the lid on the real Queen Victoria this summer

It’s not easy for busy new mothers to eat well, but following a few guidelines and avoiding extreme diets can go a long way, writes dietitian Aoife Hearne.Operation Transformation dietitian Aoife Hearne on keeping thing simple post pregnancy

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »