Dustin Johnson confirmed to play JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor

By Steve Neville
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 10:09 AM

World number 2 Dustin Johnson has been confirmed to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in 2020.

The American was confirmed for the Limerick event that is due to take place on July 6 and 7 next year.

Johnson will line up alongside Matt Kuchar, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell - who were also announced this morning.

Tournament host JP McManus welcomed the four new participants for the event which is set to be a sell-out.

"Dustin Johnson has been a great supporter of the Pro-Am in years past, so I’m delighted he will again join us in Limerick next summer," said Mr McManus.

"His career has delivered so much since the last Pro-Am and it’ll be a privilege for the spectators to see him in action.

"The same goes for Graeme, Matt and Rafa – three superb golfers all showcasing the true nature of the event.

"I’d also strongly encourage anybody wishing to join us in Adare to get their ticket caps ASAP – with one year to go we have already sold a large quantity and we don’t want people disappointed to miss out."

Other players including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have already been announced alongside celebrity amateurs Hugh Grant, Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan.

The tournament, which was first played in 1990, raises money for charities in the mid-west region.

