Home»Sport

Despondent Tiger Woods laments Ryder Cup performance

Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 06:56 PM

A despondent Tiger Woods admitted his recent exertions had taken their toll after he failed to win a single point in the United States' Ryder Cup defeat at Le Golf National.

Woods came into the event on the back of a first win in five years at the Tour Championship and supposedly more invested than ever before in the contest having acted as a vice-captain in the victory at Hazeltine in 2016.

However, the 42-year-old lost all three pairs matches - making it eight in a row stretching back to 2010 - and his overall record now reads 13 wins, 21 defeats and three halved matches in eight appearances, only one of which (in 1999) has produced a victory.

"Yeah, I played seven out of nine weeks because I qualified for Akron and you know, all of those are big events, starting with the Open Championship," said Woods, who lost 2&1 to Jon Rahm in Sunday's singles.

"You've got a World Golf Championships, you've got another major championship, you've got the [FedEx Cup] play-offs and then you have the Ryder Cup on the back side.

"So a lot of big events, and a lot of focus, a lot of energy goes into it. I was fortunate enough to have won one and we were all coming here on a high and feeling great about our games, about what we were doing, and excited about playing this week.

READ MORE: Latest: Europe win the Ryder Cup

"For me, it's been a lot of golf for a short period of time. I'll have a better understanding of what my training needs to be for next year so that I certainly can endure the entire season, because this year was very much up in the air of how much I would play or if I would play at all."

Woods, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in April 2017 and only returned to action in November, added: "It's disappointing because I went 0-4 and that's four points to the European team.

"And I'm one of the contributing factors to why we lost the cup, and it's not a lot of fun. It's frustrating because we came here, I thought we were all playing pretty well, and I just didn't perform at the level that I had been playing, and just got behind early in the matches and never got back."

- PA


KEYWORDS

SportGolfRyder Cup

Related Articles

Rookie Rahm and magnificent Molinari help Europe storm to Ryder Cup victory

Latest: Europe win the Ryder Cup

USA fightback sets up nail-biting Ryder Cup climax

Thomas Bjorn insists Europe are taking nothing for granted

More in this Section

Gary Neville blames Manchester United board for current slump

World champion O'Donovan brothers tell homecoming rowing is all about 'having fun'

Thomas Bjorn insists Europe are taking nothing for granted

Pochettino ready for Barcelona test after ‘massive fight’ at Huddersfield


Today's Stories

National course poses more formidable obstacle for US

John Caulfield has enough credit in the bank... and respect

Jose Mourinho still a top, top content provider

Follow these 10 for a profitable jumps season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »