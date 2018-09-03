Denmark win pushes Matt Wallace’s Ryder Cup claims

By Phil Casey

Matt Wallace pressed his claims for a Ryder Cup wild card with a fourth European Tour victory since May 2017 in the final qualifying event in Silkeborg.

Wallace birdied five of his last six holes to finish 19 under par and get into an all-English four-man play-off with Lee Westwood, Steven Brown, and Jonathan Thomson at the Made in Denmark event.

The quartet returned to the 18th for a sudden-death play-off and Brown piled the pressure on his opponents with an approach to three feet, but Wallace hit his to seven feet and both made birdie, while Westwood and Thomson were eliminated with pars. Wallace and Brown headed back to the 18th and Wallace produced an even better approach to set up a winning birdie from four feet as Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn looked on.

Bjorn’s fellow Dane Thorbjorn Olesen had earlier secured the final automatic qualifying place on the team to face the United States at Le Golf National at the end of the month when Matt Fitzpatrick was unable to claim the victory he needed. Bjorn will name his four wild cards on Wednesday.

Asked if his win had given Bjorn a selection headache, Wallace said: “I’ve given myself one!

That play-off was pretty mental, four-man, to keep the 100% record going as well from the one in India [where he beat Andrew Johnston] is really nice.

“To do it in the style I’ve done it, I’ve birdied the last five holes including the two play-off holes, is pretty special. That just shows who I am right there, my determination, my grit and that’s what I’m all about.”

Meanwhile, Munster completed an amazing comeback to win the Interprovincial Championship at Athenry on a dramatic final day at the weekend.

Geoff Lenehan couldn’t believe it when told his par putt on 18 had clinched the title. “No way,” said Lenehan.

Lenehan’s one-hole win against Alan Fahy ensured Munster had the six points necessary for a match victory over Leinster. That result pushed Munster ahead of Ulster, who had earlier beaten Connacht, and so, for the first time since 2014, Munster were crowned champions.

That was unbelievable,” said Munster captain Michael Coote. “We knew this morning after being down 3-1, we had a great team meeting before we went out. I told them, ‘Lads we did 6-1 yesterday in the singles [against Connacht]. I only want 5-2 today.’ And they pulled it off. What a team.

“We’ve had a few bad years,” said Lenehan. “The wounds are sore and to come back is great.”