DeChambeau hits first ever hole-in-one at Masters

Three days after complaining that he had never made a hole-in-one, Bryson DeChambeau broke his duck in style in the final round of the Masters.

DeChambeau was inches away from holing his tee shot to the par-three 16th at Augusta National during a first round of 66 which gave him a share of the lead.

Afterwards DeChambeau revealed he had yet to record an ace in his career, but the 25-year-old made amends on Sunday after his tee shot on 16 pitched in the ideal spot, avoided the ball of Kevin Kisner as it rolled down the slope and dropped into the cup.

Jumping for joy! @b_dechambeau cards his first ever hole-in-one. pic.twitter.com/rR5RX4AnbH— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

DeChambeau had held the outright lead during the early stages of the second round before struggling to a 75 and a third round of 73 meant he was among the players who started round four from the 10th tee in an attempt to complete play before afternoon thunderstorms.

- Press Association