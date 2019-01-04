Debutant Kevin Tway holds lead at Tournament of Champions with McIlroy three shots off pace

Rory McIlroy holds a share of sixth place heading into the second day of Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The Ulsterman shot an opening round of 69 to lie on four under par among a six-strong chasing pack.

That is three strokes behind the leader Kevin Tway of the US who is making his debut at the tournament.

The American fired a round of seven-under 66 on the opening day in Hawaii to move to the top of the leaderboard with compatriots Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson his closest challengers.

Tway's blemish-free round included seven birdies in what is his first appearance in the winners-only event after earning his first PGA Tour title at the Safeway Open in October last year.

The 30-year-old, son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Bob Tway, picked up shots early on the second, third and fifth holes before holing back-to-back birdies just before the turn and closed with further gains on the 15th and 16th.

Woodland had eight birdies and two bogeys to leave him on six under alongside Thomas and Johnson, who both bogeyed the sixth.

After an eagle on the par-five 5th, Australian Marc Leishman hit a double-bogey on the 17th to card a five-under 68.