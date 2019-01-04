NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Debutant Kevin Tway holds lead at Tournament of Champions with McIlroy three shots off pace

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 09:28 AM

Rory McIlroy holds a share of sixth place heading into the second day of Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The Ulsterman shot an opening round of 69 to lie on four under par among a six-strong chasing pack.

That is three strokes behind the leader Kevin Tway of the US who is making his debut at the tournament.

The American fired a round of seven-under 66 on the opening day in Hawaii to move to the top of the leaderboard with compatriots Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson his closest challengers.

READ MORE: Graeme Souness still has Liverpool as favourites to win title despite City loss

Tway's blemish-free round included seven birdies in what is his first appearance in the winners-only event after earning his first PGA Tour title at the Safeway Open in October last year.

The 30-year-old, son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Bob Tway, picked up shots early on the second, third and fifth holes before holing back-to-back birdies just before the turn and closed with further gains on the 15th and 16th.

Woodland had eight birdies and two bogeys to leave him on six under alongside Thomas and Johnson, who both bogeyed the sixth.

After an eagle on the par-five 5th, Australian Marc Leishman hit a double-bogey on the 17th to card a five-under 68.


KEYWORDS

golfRory McIlroy

More in this Section

John Stones clearance defies logic as Liverpool miss out on goal by millimetres

Unai Emery vows to respect Blackpool and avoid ‘dark day’ in FA Cup

Tottenham boss Pochettino admits Champions League ambitions

Manchester City reignite the title race with thrilling win over Liverpool


Lifestyle

Join Peter Stringer at rehearsals for dancing with the Stars

Michael B. Jordan has landed his first major fashion role – 5 reasons he’s already a style icon

Fingers at the ready: Susan O'Shea face up to her wrinkles

Power of no: Turning down opportunities to get ahead

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »