Davis Love and Zach Johnson join Steve Stricker’s Ryder Cup team

Davis Love III and Zach Johnson have been named as vice-captains for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Love is the second former captain to sign up as a deputy to Steve Stricker, who had already selected his own predecessor, Jim Furyk.

Love first helmed the team in a losing cause in 2012 and returned to claim a memorable 17-11 win over Darren Clarke’s Europe four years later.

Johnson was part of that team, his only victory in five Ryder Cup appearances, and also served Furyk two years ago. Stricker’s opposite number, Irishman Padraig Harrington, will be supported by Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson.

The biennial competition is due to be held in September despite uncertainty over the global calendar caused by coronavirus.

Stricker told the PGA of America: “With the Ryder Cup it’s important to surround yourself with quality individuals who you can lean on and who have the best interests of the team in mind. Steve Stricker will captain the USA at Whistling Straits (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Jim and I have talked about this a lot in the last year and now we are happy to add two Ryder Cup veterans in Zach and Davis to the conversation with the goal of putting this team in a prime position to win.

“Both Zach and Davis share a passion to compete at the highest level and are strong communicators, which is important, especially when we’re in the heat of competition.”

Johnson added: “In a domestic Ryder Cup it’s important to defend ‘our turf’ and to do so on behalf of Steve — in his home state at Whistling Straits — is a great opportunity for our team to make a statement.”

Love, a veteran of six editions as a player as well as his two runs at captaincy, said: “Steve has been such a consistent presence on this team, both as a player and as a vice-captain, and now it’s his time to lead.