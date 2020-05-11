News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Davis Love and Zach Johnson join Steve Stricker’s Ryder Cup team

Davis Love and Zach Johnson join Steve Stricker’s Ryder Cup team
By Press Association
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 09:03 PM

Davis Love III and Zach Johnson have been named as vice-captains for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Love is the second former captain to sign up as a deputy to Steve Stricker, who had already selected his own predecessor, Jim Furyk.

Love first helmed the team in a losing cause in 2012 and returned to claim a memorable 17-11 win over Darren Clarke’s Europe four years later.

Johnson was part of that team, his only victory in five Ryder Cup appearances, and also served Furyk two years ago. Stricker’s opposite number, Irishman Padraig Harrington, will be supported by Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson.

The biennial competition is due to be held in September despite uncertainty over the global calendar caused by coronavirus.

Stricker told the PGA of America: “With the Ryder Cup it’s important to surround yourself with quality individuals who you can lean on and who have the best interests of the team in mind.

Steve Stricker will captain the USA at Whistling Straits (Richard Sellers/PA)
Steve Stricker will captain the USA at Whistling Straits (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Jim and I have talked about this a lot in the last year and now we are happy to add two Ryder Cup veterans in Zach and Davis to the conversation with the goal of putting this team in a prime position to win.

“Both Zach and Davis share a passion to compete at the highest level and are strong communicators, which is important, especially when we’re in the heat of competition.”

Johnson added: “In a domestic Ryder Cup it’s important to defend ‘our turf’ and to do so on behalf of Steve — in his home state at Whistling Straits — is a great opportunity for our team to make a statement.”

Love, a veteran of six editions as a player as well as his two runs at captaincy, said: “Steve has been such a consistent presence on this team, both as a player and as a vice-captain, and now it’s his time to lead.

More on this topic

Pádraig Harrington hopes Ryder Cup goes ahead as Luke Donald named vice-captainPádraig Harrington hopes Ryder Cup goes ahead as Luke Donald named vice-captain

'I hope it goes ahead, with crowds' - Shane Lowry reveals who his ideal Ryder Cup partner is'I hope it goes ahead, with crowds' - Shane Lowry reveals who his ideal Ryder Cup partner is

Padraig Harrington: Nobody wants to play the Ryder Cup behind closed doorsPadraig Harrington: Nobody wants to play the Ryder Cup behind closed doors

Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley would’ve liked to lead Europe in AmericaRyder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley would’ve liked to lead Europe in America


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Ryder Cup

More in this Section

Belgian side Lommel SK become ninth club in City Football GroupBelgian side Lommel SK become ninth club in City Football Group

Lyon urge rethink on ‘premature decision’ to curtail Ligue 1 seasonLyon urge rethink on ‘premature decision’ to curtail Ligue 1 season

Coronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easingCoronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easing

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Agnes Obel tells Ed Power how she channelled the grief from her father’s death into her musicAgnes Obel on why hindsight provided a vision for new album Myopia

Here are three parenting podcasts that may help you deal with issues you experience during lockdown... or at the very least comfort you with the knowledge that you're not the only one experiencing them, writes Eoghan O'Sullivan Podcast Corner: Parenting podcasts for lockdown listening

A new book pays tribute to thecelebrated Cork priest andauthor who championed ‘caint na ndaoine‘, writes Pet O’ConnellFr Peadar Ó Laoghaire: New book pays tribute to Gaelic scholar

Gráinne McGuinness looks at how the health insurance industry is responding to the Covid-19 crisisMaking Cents: Don’t let your health suffer because of crisis

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »