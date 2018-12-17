David Lipsky overcomes bogey blues to win Dunhill

David Lipsky survived a late wobble to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship by two strokes.

The 30-year-old American was leading by four with three holes to play but a double-bogey on the 16th made for an interesting finish.

However, Lipsky held on and a birdie on the par-five last saw him home by two shots as he completed his round in 68 to finish 14 under par — ahead of Scotland’s David Drysdale — and seal his second European Tour title.

Lipsky was one shot behind third-round leader Scott Jamieson ahead of the fourth round but recorded seven birdies and one bogey - and that double-bogey on the 16th - to edge ahead yesterday.

Drysdale finished with the joint-top score of the day as he completed the final round alongside South Africa’s Jean-Paul Strydom with a 67.

The Scot recorded six birdies and one bogey to finish runner-up with home favourite Zander Lombard and Drysdale’s compatriot Jamieson a shot further back in joint third.

English duo Oliver Wilson and Ben Evans ended the weekend in a share for fifth as both finished with a score of 69 to sit six shots off the lead.

Sweden’s Niklas Lemke and 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen were a stroke further back ahead of another South African in Oliver Bekker, who finished in a three-way tie for ninth with Spanish duo Adria Arnaus and Pablo Larrazabal.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose missed the chance to return to world number one as Thailand’s Poom Saksansin claimed the Indonesian Masters title.

Defending champion Rose — needing a top-12 finish to replace Brooks Koepka at the top of the rankings — carded a disappointing three-over-par 75 at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

That saw him come joint 17th on six under — one shot off tying for 12th.

The 38-year-old, who had gone into the final round tied for fourth place, registered three bogeys, a double bogey seven on the second, and a triple bogey eight on the 12th.

He also made five birdies, including three in his last five holes, but the strong finish was not enough.

Saksansin finished three shots ahead of his nearest rival, compatriot Jazz Janewattananond, on 20 under having posted a final round of 68.

Fellow Thai player Panuphol Pittayarat was third on 15 under, while Sweden’s Henrik Stenson was fourth, a further shot adrift.