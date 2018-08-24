Home»Sport

Czech Masters: Padraig Harrington two shots behind after three birdies in last five holes

Friday, August 24, 2018 - 01:40 PM

A four under par round of 66 has seen Padraig Harrington remain in contention at the Czech Masters in Prague.

The Dubliner birdied three of his last five holes today to hit 10 under in total.

He's now just two shots back from the leader Gavin Green, as he looks to win his first European Tour title since October 2016.

Gavin Moynihan and Paul McBride are both well back from the lead, resuming their rounds this afternoon.

Moynihan is two under par and tees off at 2.30pm, while McBride is level, and restarts at 2.


KEYWORDS

Padraig HarringtonCzech MastersGolf

More in this Section

Brendan Rodgers laments Celtic’s defending against Suduva

Ben Gibson sees red as Burnley beaten by Olympiakos in Greece

Celtic leave Suduva with draw but defensive concerns remain

Chris Ashton handed seven-week ban for tip-tackle


Today's Stories

Limerick come out on top in a passion play like no other

Carbery's Munster move a litmus test for the IRFU

When does a pitch assault cross the line between sport and crime?

'These Limerick lads are not rebels, and they’ve been busy with their own cause'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 35
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »