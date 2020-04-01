News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Curtis Cup postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Curtis Cup postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 03:26 PM

The Curtis Cup has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition for women amateur golfers, between the USA and Great Britain and Ireland, was due to be held in Conwy, Wales, in June and no new date has been scheduled.

The Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale and West Lancashire and the Women’s Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock, which were due to take place in June, have also been put back until August.

Duncan Weir, executive director – golf development and amateur championships at the R&A, said: “We have a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of the players and everyone involved in our events so it is the right course of action to take.

“We are grateful to all of the venues for their continuing support in these challenging circumstances and will update everyone involved with our plans.”

More on this topic

Castleisland Golf Club 'no longer a viable enterprise'Castleisland Golf Club 'no longer a viable enterprise'

Lost green fees nothing compared to someone’s health, says SandsLost green fees nothing compared to someone’s health, says Sands

Golf course maintenance workers deemed an essential serviceGolf course maintenance workers deemed an essential service

Golf clubs hoping for reclassification of greenkeeping staff as essential workersGolf clubs hoping for reclassification of greenkeeping staff as essential workers

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Cork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitchesCork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitches

Racing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next seasonRacing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next season

'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic

Use shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo bossUse shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo boss


Lifestyle

Flights are grounded, but we can still see the world from our homes. Tom Breathnach presents his guide to armchair tourismTom Breathnach's virtual tour of the world

It’s a particular issue for many during lockdown.Stress Awareness Month: Are you stress eating?

A daily structure is essential when working from home during the coronavirus crisis. But watch you don’t put too much pressure on yourself or your children, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting during Coronavirus: How to get the balance right at home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »