Conor Moore impressions leave Europe team in stitches

Irish impressionist Conor Moore took no prisoners when he took off Europe’s Ryder Cup team in a specially commissioned video.

And that was just the way skipper Thomas Bjorn wanted it.

On Monday night Bjorn gathered his 12-man team to take on the United States at Le Golf National this weekend and led his players to believe there were about to sit down and watch a serious video presentation.

Instead, the Dane set a very different tone with Mullingar comedian Moore, whose video clips tend to go viral whenever they are posted, impersonating each of the players and their captain in a mock press conference.

Bjorn said he thought it was an ideal way to kickstart the week.

“You know, when you get into what’s a week of high pressure, you’ve also got to have a bit of fun,” the European skipper said.

“I very much always start in a place with stuff like that; that if you’re going to make fun of people, you’ve got to start making fun of yourself, as well, so that’s where we went with it.

“That set a nice tone. It was a good atmosphere in that room yesterday. I think that there might be one or two that found out a few truths about themselves or about how people look at them, but they took that all in great spirits.

“I’m not sure Justin (Rose) will be showing his (Olympic) gold medal too much the next few days,” Bjorn joked.

As to whether Moore did an impression of the skipper, Bjorn added: “I was definitely in that video. It included something like a shower cap made up for my head I think, and then some extremely big eyebrows. I was very much included. I don’t know if I was the most fun one, but certainly, well, they take the mickey out of me, anyway. They don’t need a video to do that!”

The players who faced the media yesterday gave Moore’s work the thumbs up with captain’s pick Ian Poulter agreeing that banter in the European team room was an integral part of the Ryder Cup experience.

“We always do — Team Europe are great from a video perspective and a perspective of team bonding.

“So we had a great video clip last night, which was done by Conor, and he kind of took everyone off in the team, and it was extremely funny.

“I’m not sure you guys are going to get to see it, but I can tell you it was probably ten minutes long, and it was hilarious.

“All of that helps the team get together. Although we’re taking the mickey out of one another, it’s quite a good way to start the week off.

Ryder Cup rookie Tommy Fleetwood was particularly taken with Moore’s impression of Open champion Francesco Molinari.

“I got away lightly, really,” the Englishman said. “I’ve just got (long) hair to talk about.

“Fran’s was just hilarious. I think Fran’s has made me giggle for about 10 hours now. It was great. Conor was really good, just trying to make how excited he was with his deadpan tone. It was perfect, really. It was absolutely spot on. Fran’s was definitely my favourite.”