News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Competition restart will bring Irish golf nearer normality

Competition restart will bring Irish golf nearer normality
Tthe centre of golf club life for many thousands of members are set to return in Phase 2, which will also see courses made accessible to those living up to 20 kilometres away. 
By Simon Lewis
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 06:30 AM

The social life of Ireland’s golf clubs is still on hold but there will be an extra dimension returning next week if the Government moves the country into Phase 2 of its Roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown.

Clubhouse restaurants will have to remain closed until Phase 3 kicks in, on June 29, but competitions, the centre of golf club life for many thousands of members are set to return in Phase 2, which will also see courses made accessible to those living up to 20 kilometres away. 

Other possibilities available to clubs from Monday include allowing members’ guests and fourball groups on the tee at 14-minute intervals rather than the three golfers permitted per tee-time when courses were allowed to reopen at the start of Phase 1 on May 18.

Protocols instituted by the Irish Ladies Golf Union and Golfing Union of Ireland in line with the Irish Government’s Roadmap have to this point been adhered to closely by members. 

ILGU communications manager Carla Reynolds told the Irish Examiner that now the initial uncertainty surrounding the re-opening of courses and driving ranges after the seven-week closure has subsided, the return to competition was a welcome development.

“Clubs were eager to get competitions started back up and eager to get information on how we were advising competitions should be run,” Reynolds said.

“I think the clubs overall are happy that there’s guidance there for them and feedback-wise, it’s been quieter in terms of what it was for Phase 1 because there were travel restrictions to deal with, but they got to terms with that and hopefully now it can open up to 20 kilometres next Monday, all going well.

READ MORE

Ryder Cup could be 'a yawner of an event' without fans, says Steve Stricker

“The protocols around general safety in and around the club are still in place and they will have been running for almost a month so everyone has got to terms with that, so it should be a cleaner move from Phase 1 to 2 than it was ahead of Phase 1 and we haven’t had much feedback on it at all. 

"I think clubs just want to get back to normality at this stage and this is another step towards doing that. So it’s all very positive.” 

The ILGU and GUI yesterday issued similar protocols for Northern Ireland, whose own roadmap moves to Phase 2 on Monday and Reynolds reminded clubs north and south that there will still be some adjustments to get used to this time around regarding the resumption of competitive play, such as electronic scoring where possible.

“One of the messages we want to get out is for club members to have patience with club volunteers because competitions are going to be a little bit more difficult to work through with the safety precautions in place. After all, we are lucky that we’re able to go back at all.

“So hopefully it all goes well and clubs will get back to getting more members in and that competitions are back.” 

Not every club is rushing back into its competition calendar, however. Cork Golf Club on Little Island is holding off until later in the month, as it is with allowing member guests, general manager Matt Sands explained.

“It’s all going to plan. We’re in a better place now than we were five or six weeks ago.

"We’re expecting a bit of a surge given the raising of travel restrictions from five kilometres to 20km. 

“We’re full from 8am to 8pm seven days a week and we want to carry on accommodating members. 

"We’re giving any frontline workers priority on timesheets if they’d like to and the whole focus is on getting our members back playing as much as we can.”

READ MORE

Revamped European Tour with reduced footprint a glimpse of the future

More on this topic

Revamped European Tour with reduced footprint a glimpse of the futureRevamped European Tour with reduced footprint a glimpse of the future

Ryder Cup could be 'a yawner of an event' without fans, says Steve StrickerRyder Cup could be 'a yawner of an event' without fans, says Steve Stricker

‘Golf is supposed to be a game of integrity. I’ve had competitors rain n-words and racial slurs on me without remorse’‘Golf is supposed to be a game of integrity. I’ve had competitors rain n-words and racial slurs on me without remorse’

Cork's John Murphy relishing PGA Tour start after landing prestigious awardCork's John Murphy relishing PGA Tour start after landing prestigious award


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Son Heung-min says military service in South Korea was a good experienceSon Heung-min says military service in South Korea was a good experience

Odion Ighalo happy to continue Man Utd dream after ‘difficult few days’Odion Ighalo happy to continue Man Utd dream after ‘difficult few days’

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Protests like Jadon Sancho’s ‘deserve applause not punishment’ – FIFA presidentProtests like Jadon Sancho’s ‘deserve applause not punishment’ – FIFA president


Lifestyle

Kim Sheehan is an opera singer from Crosshaven, Co Cork, and is this year’s recipient of the Jane Anne Rothwell Award from Cork Midsummer Festival.A Question of Taste: Cork opera singer, Kim Sheehan

Developed in Ireland by Dublin-based indie gaming house Dreamfeel, If Found follows university graduate Kasio as she returns to Achill, Co Mayo, from the big city.'If Found': a story of belonging from the Irish videogame scene

B-Side the Leeside: Cork's Greatest Records - Giordaí Ua Laoghaire tells Don O’Mahony about the offbeat outfit who created some of the most innovative music on the Irish scene in the 1990sB-Side the Leeside: Nine Wassies from Bainne - A quirky slice of creativity

More time indoors is a chance to consider how we buy for our homes without being slaves to fleeting trends, writes Carol O’CallaghanMore time at home offers a chance to consider how we buy for our interiors

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »