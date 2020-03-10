Club Call: How you fared at the weekend

Breda Galvin, president, Jeremy Cotter, captain, and Tineke Van Leeuwen, lady captain, at the Glengarriff Golf Club drive-in.

ARKLOW (Gents): Sun Winter League final, 1 D Kearns (19) 37pts, 2 T Kennedy (16) 36, 3 R Reilly (6) 34, Gross M Furlong (2) 30.

ATHENRY (Gents): 15H Sat/Sun, 1 and Gross G Claffey (5) 36pts, 2 DP McSweeney (19) 35, Cat 1 B Penney (7) 32, Cat 2 A O’Donnell (13) 32, Cat 3 K Morgan.

ATHENRY (Ladies): Spring League week 1 9H re-entry until Sun, 1 M Shivnan (25) 22pts, 2 N Nally (9) 19, Gross T Coen (12) 10, 3 S Courtney (25) 18, 4 C Boland (22) 18, 5 B Veld (22) 18, Best 36+ B Keane (47) 15, Pick Out M Slyne.

BALLYBUNION (Gents): Members’ Cup qualifier Sun Cashen Course, Leading Qualifier M Jones (19) 37pts. Seniors Thurs Cashen Course, 1 MK Barret (11) 36pts, 2 MP O’Farrell (22) 35, 3 J O’Driscoll (18) 34, 4 P McLoughlin (15) 32, 5 J Sexton (21) 32, 6 T Scanlon (18) 31.

BALLYBUNION (Ladies): Tues Cashen Course, 1 L Canty (16) 28pts, 2 M Hickey Keane (27) 27. Sat Cashen Course, 1 M O’Sullivan (17) 27pts. Seniors Fri Cashen Course, 1 P O’Malley (30) 19pts, 2 T Quilter (16) 18, 3 M Whelan (31) 18.

BALLYHEIGUE CASTLE (Gents): Sun 12H scramble, 1 J White, J Kelliher 31.

BANDON (Gents): Fourball, 1 A O’Flynn, J Ahern 37pts, 2 M Kerr, P Sleator 35, 3 D O’Donovan, J Carroll 35, 4 B Scannell, A Scannell 34. Tues seniors singles, 1 T Egan (12) 30pts, 2 B O’Driscoll (7) 30, 3 P O’Toole (20) 29. Sat fourball, 1 A O’Flynn, J Ahern 40pts, 2 D Coomey, A Coomey 38, 3 L Horgan, JJ O’Riordan 37, 4 D O’Donovan, B Gaynor 37. Sun fourball, 1 P McSweeney, S Moore 43pts, 2 D O’Donovan, B Hayes 41, 3 J Hurley, T O’Donoghue 39, 4 A O’Flynn, J Ahern 38.

BANDON (Ladies): Weds 13H singles, 1 D Fitzgerald (17) 27pts, 2 A Johnson (15) 24, 3 K Cummins (26) 24.

BANTRY BAY (Gents): Fri/Sat/Sun Spring League week 1, 1 D Doyle (21) 40pts, 2 T Morrisey (11) 37, 3 K O’Donovan (10) 36.

BLARNEY (Ladies): Tues 11H v par, 1 M Cronin (13) 1dn, 2 D Keohane (17) 2dn, 3 R Dowling (26) 3dn. Sat 14H Stb, 1 T Riordan (15) 23pts, 2 T Ryan (21) 23, 3 B Cremin (19) 19.

BORRIS (Gents): Sun open 1 M Gibbons (17) 38pts, 2 T Foley (13) 38, 3 D Gannon (13) 36, 4 T O’Leary (7) 36, 5 R Ó hEochaidh (18) 36, 6 E Cowman (8) 36. Weekly 9H singles, 1 S Foley (23) 23pts, 2 J Byrne (16) 21, 3 J Kielthy (12) 21.

CASTLEMARTYR (Gents): Fri singles Stb, 1 P Bowden (12) 38pts, 2 A Horgan (15) 35, 3 B O’Keeffe (4) 34.

CASTLEMARTYR (Ladies): 14H Sat/Sun/Mon, Div 1 1 K Byrne (24) 20pts.

CEANN SIBÉAL (Gents): Singles Stb white, 1 J O’Connor (11) 40pts, 2 L Óg O’Hanlon (8) 36. Yellow tees, 1 D Power (21) 38pts.

CEANN SIBÉAL (Ladies): 13H singles Stb, 1 P Uí Shithigh (27) 26pts, 2 N Joyce (17) 24, 3 T Uí Chualáin (18) 24. Sraith an Earraigh Ballyferriter, 1 B Uí Lubhaing (18), M Uí Chruadhlaoich (24), P Uí Shíthigh (37) 144pts, 2 E Ní Sheaghdha (20), S Uí Mhurchú (25), B Firtéar (31) 142, Individual S Uí Mhurchú (25) 91.

CLONAKILTY (Gents): 13H singles Stb Sun, 1 T Duffy 26pts, 2 V Collins, 3 M O’Donoghue.

COBH (Gents): Singles Fri/Sat/Sun 12H Stb, 1 S Dormer (12) 30pts, 2 T Molloy (13) 27, 3 D Enright (9) 27, Best Fri/Sat W Ryan (10) 24, Best Sun J Fleming (12) 25.

CORK (Gents): Weds 13H fourball, 1 D Duggan (18), J O’Shea (19) 36pts, 2 P Cantillon (12), TN Welch (21) 35, 3 H Golden (17), P Bourke (21) 35, 4 B Jordan (15), J Cusack (17) 35, 5 T Meade (20), S Scally (22) 35. Fri invitation singles, 1 E O’Leary (8) 30pts, 2 C Healy (18) 29, 3 E Gleason (20) 29, 4 P Giltinan (14) 28, Gross P Cowley 24, 5 H Golden (17) 28, 6 V Twohig (12) 28. Sat singles Stb white, 1 DK Higgins (13) 33pts, 2 V Twohig (12) 33, 3 C Morris (16) 32, 4 and Gross G O’Flahety (+2) 31, 5 MJ O’Connor (8) 29, 6 E Cagney (8) 29. Sun singles white, 1 C Lyden (10) 34pts, 2 S Caufield (20) 33, 3 F Horgan (10) 33, 4 S McSweeney (4) 32, Gross I O’Rourke 32, 5 S Buckley (12) 31, 6 J O’Sullivan (0) 31.

CORK (Ladies): Thurs 14H Stb, 1 M Hickey (11) 32pts, Silver 1 M Lowney

(10) 30, 2 I Clarke (13) 29, Bronze A 1 T Russell (28) 25, 2 M Griffith (28) 25, Bronze B 1 M Hayes (35) 28, 2 C O’Hara (39) 28, 3 C Shanahan (42) 25. 9H Stb, 1 M Cusack (37) 20pts. Sun 14H singles Stb, 1 H Lynch (14) 30pts, 2 M Walsh (34) 29.

CO TIPPERARY (Gents): Seniors Tues, 1 C Gaffney, G Maher, M Quirke.

CO TIPPERARY (Ladies): Spring League, 1 Ping 260pts, 2 Callaway 240, 3 Taylormades 231, 4 Titleists 227.

CRADDOCKSTOWN (Gents): Winter League overall, 1 P Moloney, G O’Hare, D Hyland, J Williamson, S Foley 388pts, 2 J Hammond, R McEvoy, J Weldon, D Higgins, D Brennan 381, 3 S Harding, D Simmons, K Monaghan, A O’Neill, P Beirne 374. Sat five-person scramble Winter League final, 1 K O’Brien, M Bradshaw, J Cummins, M Donlan, A O’Reilly 57. 5, 2 P Moloney, D Hyland, J Williamson, S Foley, K Power 59. 6. Sun 18H singles Stb (white), Div 1 1 J Daly (10) 41pts, 2 T Dalton (9) 37, Div 2 1 S Doyle (14) 37, 2 D Hyland (16) 37, Div 3 1 J Walsh (21) 41, 2 P Whyte (24) 38.

CRADDOCKSTOWN (Ladies): 16H singles Stb Tues, Class 1 (0-23) F Corrigan (14) 28pts, Class 2 (24-45) R McMullen (26) 33. 12H singles Stb Sat, Class 1 (0-21) A McCormack (15) 22, Class 2 (22-45) K Delaney (37) 23. 16H singles Stb Sun, 1 R McMullen (26) 30pts.

DONERAILE: Seniors Tues (belated Valentine Prizes), 1 M Coakley, J Barry, D O’Driscoll, J O’Regan, 2 T J Crowley, N O’Brien, A Madden, A Gaffney, Gross M O’Donovan, E O’Keeffe, P Hanley, C Hanley, 3 J Doody, G O’Callaghan, PV O’Mahony, K O’Keeffe.

DOOKS (Ladies): 16H Sun, 1 K Shaw (28) 32pts, 2 R Browne (32) 29, 3 C Spain (21) 28.

DOUGLAS (Gents): Weds invitation fourball, 1 MC O’Neill (19), F Dorgan (12) 37pts, 2 T Floyd (18), B Oliver (21) 34, 3 J McGrath (22), B Casey (17) 33, 4 J Daly (11), B O’Callaghan (21) 33. Sat medal, 1 C Gaffney 31pts, 2 K O’Keeffe 31, 3 M Cunningham 31, 4 T Floyd 30, 5 T O’Neill 30, 6 P Morris 29, Gross P Quinn 31, Veterans K Sugrue 21, Cat 0-10 1 S Cody 29, 2 D Gosnell 29, 3 L Brennan 29, Cat 11-16 1 J Treacy 29, 2 H Gallagher 29, 3 D Cronin 29, Cat 17 1 P Hayes 29, 2 P Scully 29, 3 B Casey 27, CSS 27. Sun singles, 1 JG Ryan 35pts, 2 A Buckley 33, 3 H Gallagher 32, 4 D Larmour 31, 5 B O’Brien 30, 6 D Foley 30, Gross T Dennehy 29, Cat 0-10 1 G Lonergan 29, 2 N Hallihan 29, 3 A Cawley 29, Cat 11-16 1 M Walsh 30, 2 P Moynihan 30, 3 N Maxwell 29, Cat 17 1 B O’Callaghan 29, 2 T O’Neill 28, 3 J Doolan 28, CSS 27.

DOUGLAS (Ladies): Tues 9H Stb, 1 U Morris (12) 23pts, Silver 1 AM Horgan (20) 19, 2 K Ronayne (20) 19, 3 B Watson (19) 18, 4 M Martin (13) 18, Bronze 1 A McCollum (28) 20, 2 D Freeman (24) 19, 3 C Dolan (27) 18, 4 P O’Regan (41) 17. Sun 13H Stb, Silver 1 U Morris (12) 24pts, Bronze 1 D Freeman (24) 26.

FERMOY (Gents): Spring League wk 3 15H, 1 J Lawlor (13) 35pts, 2 J Goggin (10) 32, Cat A (0-10) E Carey (6) 30, Cat B (11-17) P Lonergan (15) 32, Cat C (18+) M Dowling (18) 32. Sun, 1 G Harty (20) 36pts, 2 N Forsyth (13) 34, Cat A (0-10) R Hurley (3) 31, Cat B (11-17) M O’Callaghan (11) 32, Cat C (18+) B Carey (23) 34.

FERMOY (Ladies): 15H voucher Mon-Sat, 1 E Comyn (33) 37pts, 2 A O’Grady (29) 33, 3 P Hyland (20) 30, 4 E O’Neill (21) 30.

GLENGARRIFF (Gents): Singles Stb Sun, 1 J Cotter (12) 38pts, 2 P Goggin (25) 37, 3 D McCarthy (15) 35.

HARBOUR POINT (Ladies): Tues 12H Stb, 1 M O’Leary (15) 23pts, Div 1 1 R Keane (15) 17, 2 H McCourt (14) 16, Div 2 1 U Dillon (32) 20, 2 M Coughlan (28) 17, Div 3 1 T Mackey (36) 21, 2 M O’Callaghan (39) 19.

KENMARE (Gents): 15H GOY, 1 J Sweeney (8) 36pts, 2 R Clifford (17) 33, 3 P O’Connor (10) 32. Thurs Autumn Gold, 1 M Murphy 23pts.

KENMARE (Ladies): 15H Stb, 1 D Long (23) 26pts, 2 C Bradshaw (14) 25.

KILLARNEY (Gents): Sun 12H Killeen, 1 M Creedon 24pts, 2 C O’Mahony 24, 3 A Arthur 22.

KILLEEN (Gents): Tues open Stb, 1 A O’Molloy (17) 41pts, Class 1 P Magee (10) 36, Class 2 J Walsh (15) 39, Class 3 G O’Hare (16) 39, Class 4 P Graham (26) 41. Sat 14H 1 J O’Shea (10) 34pts, 2 D McGuire (22) 33, Class 1 T McKenna (10) 31, Class 2 J Kelly (15) 31, Class 3 K Bagnall (16) 32, Class 4 I Cronin (22) 29. Sun 14H 1 J Sheehan (14) 33pts, 2 E Coughlan (11) 33, Class 1 T O’Brien (6) 30, Class 2 B Swift (13) 30, Class 3 J McDonnell (21) 32, Class 4 S Conlon (27) 29.

KILRUSH (Gents): Mon/Sun weekly singles, 1 J Stapleton 28pts. Weds seniors scramble, 1 N Thornton, T McMahon, J Robinson 64pts, 2 A O’Connor, D Nagle, PW Glynn 63, 3 J Stapleton, T Coffey, M Fitzpatrick 63.

KINSALE (Gents): Weds open singles, 1 R Fitzgerald (12) 35pts, 2 D O’Keeffe (8) 34, 3 P Power (16) 32, 4 J Williamson (18) 32. Thurs/Fri 13H singles, 1 A Duggan (4) 31pts, 2 DJ Barrett (11) 30, 3 D Drake (4) 28. Sat Front Course, 1 DJ Barrett (11) 31pts, 2 M Landers (6) 30, 3 K O’Shea (3) 30. Sat Back Course, 1 S Horan (8) 29pts, 2 P Murphy (16) 26, 3 D O’Sullivan (15) 26, 4 B Wallace (13) 26. Sun Front Course, 1 S McCarthy (9) 31pts, 2 S Shellard (4) 29, 3 D Bertoletti (9) 28, 4 M Hourihan (12) 28. Sun Back Course, 1 DJ Barrett (11) 32pts, 2 W Noctor (7) 29, 3 J Dumigan (11) 29, 4 C Foley (3) 29.

LEE VALLEY (Gents): Sat, 1 T O’Sullivan (16) 29pts, 2 J O’Callaghan (4) 28, 3 N O’Mahony (9) 27. Sun, 1 G Murphy, D Wharton 34pts, 2 M O’Regan, C O’Sullivan 33, 3 M Aherne, C Baxter 33. Tues, 1 L Beale, T Sheehan, P Rooney 34pts, 2 J Barry, N Quaid, J Vaughan 34, 3 J O’Leary, J Quaid, D Corcoran 33.

LEE VALLEY (Ladies): Weds, 1 A Fitzgerald (13) 19pts, 2 B Butler (7) 19, 3 C O’Sullivan (8) 18. Sat, 1 R Driscoll (13) 20pts, 2 G Ní Luasaigh (16) 20pts.

LISMORE (Gents): Mon-Sun 12H singles Stb, 1 S Daly (21) 29pts, 2 P Curley (16) 28, 3 T Hennebry (18) 27.

MACROOM (Gents): Tues seniors scramble, 1 L Nash (14), T Bullen (17), J Smyth (23) 50pts. Fri-Sun 14H club singles Winter League, 1 K Stafford (9) 33pts, 2 S Murphy (12) 33.

MACROOM (Ladies): 14H Stb, 1 E Healy (11) 29pts, 2 G Galvin (11) 28, 3 N O’Sullivan (25) 28, 4 A Downey (25) 28, 5 N Fitzgerald (27) 27, 6 D Barry (19) 27.

MAHON (Ladies): Fri/Sun, 1 E Parfrey (19) 21pts, Cat 2/3 1 T O’Sullivan (14) 17, 2 M Lapthorne (18) 17, Cat 4 1 L Scanlan (27) 17, 2 M O’Callaghan (28) 15, Cat 5 1 C Cotter (41) 21, 2 S McCarthy (38) 15.

MONKSTOWN (Gents): 13H singles Stb Weds, 1 P Caffrey 31pts, 2 B Rosborough 31, 3 P Sexton 30. 9H singles Stb Thurs, 1 JP Ryan 21pts, 2 J Ryan 21. 15H invitation singles Stb Fri, 1 B Crowley 35pts, 2 S Griffin 35, 3 F Gilligan 33. 15H fourball Stb Sat, 1 E Farr, I Fitzgerald 39pts, 2 T Maye, T Hurley 37, 3 E O’Leary, C O’Brien 37. 15H singles Stb Sun, 1 E Farr 37pts, 2 D Forde 36, 3 P O’Flynn 35.

MONKSTOWN (Ladies): Tues 15H Stb, Silver 1 L Levis (11) 34pts, 2 E Coakley (19) 32, 3 R Barron (8) 32, 4 A O’Rahilly (11) 30, Bronze 1 C Rice (22) 32, 2 A O’Sullivan (28) 31, 3 G Morrissey (33) 31, 4 E Healy (24) 30, 5 N Kearney (22) 30, 6 G Kearney (23) 30. 9H Stb, 1 M Ruby (35) 20pts. Castle 9H Stb, 1 E Murnaghan (21) 17pts. Thurs 9H Stb, 1 K Bray (20) 17pts.

MUSKERRY (Gents): Sat Woodbrook Cup qualifier 16H, 1 N Kennefick (8) 57, 2 M O’Callaghan (5) 58, 3 D Hartnett (3) 59, 4 T Finn (5) 59, 5 M O’Flynn (8) 59. Sat Hilser Cup qualifier 16H, 1 P Kavanagh (12) 57, 2 D Barrett (12) 58, 3 B Fitzgerald (14) 58, 4 A O’Mahony (13) 59, 5 B Manley (19) 59. Sun singles 14H, 1 D Leahy (18) 34pts, 2 B Harte (5) 32, 3 D O’Mahony (12) 31, 4 E Hall (9) 30.

MUSKERRY (Ladies): Roche Cup 14H stroke Sun, 1 L Feeley (26) 51, 2 C Harte (7) 56. Foursomes 14H Sun-Thurs, 1 E Purcell, S Burke 51. 4, 2 M McCarthy, F Jermyn 57. 4, 3 S Maher, K Looney 58.6.

RAFFEEN CREEK (Gents): 18H singles Fri/Sat, 1 B McCarthy (10) 41pts, 2 B O’Connell (8) 41, 3 T O’Callaghan (12) 41, Cat 2 S Kelly (7) 38, Cat 3 B O’Sullivan (14) 39, Cat 4 N Foot (23) 35. Three-man team Sun, 1 D McCarthy (9), B McCarthy (10), G Knowles (14) 66.

RAFFEEN CREEK (Ladies): Mon 9H Stb/Spring League, 1 M O’Connor (29) 23pts, 2 A Mooney (21) 20, 3 A O’Neill (32) 20, 4 M Darmody (33) 20, 5 F Burke (20) 20, 6 K Keohane (39) 19.

ROSSLARE (Gents): 14H singles lamb, 1 R Quilty (15) 33pts, 2 A Duggan (6-2) 28, 3 J Bolger (17-2) 28. 14H fourball lamb, 1 S. Jackson (15), C Doyle (20) 42pts, 2 R Deane (5), S Ryan (23) 42, 3 G Doyle (24), J Saunders (34) 39.

ROYAL CURRAGH (Gents): 12H Stb Fri/Sat/Sun, 1 R Caschera (15) 32pts, 2 J Murphy (14) 31, Gross D Cribbin (5) 25, 3 F Curren (10) 30, Cat 1 S Barr (7) 27, Cat 2 P Flood (15) 30, Cat 3 F Kehilly (27) 30.

STACKSTOWN (Gents): Winter League Sat, F9 1 J Walsh (11) 21pts, 2 V Farrell (19) 21, 3 I Brady (23) 21, B9 1 V Ball (24) 19, 2 W Doyle (21) 19, 3 T Gannon (10) 18. Winter League Sun, F9 1 K Sheridan (19) 25pts, 2 A McCreanor (20) 24, 3 B Clancy (13) 22, B9 1 J Harte (30) 25, 2 J Norris (24) 25, 3 B Tuckey (18) 24. 12H open singles Weds, 1 M Downey (29) 30pts, 2 M Flannery (12) 28, 3 P Barr (17) 27. Seniors open singles Fri, 1 J O’Neill (22) 28pts, 2 F O’Connell (19) 28. Winter League final Sat, 1 Team 9 (J Walsh (11), A Hayes (14), K Cremin (19), M Kirwan (22)) 92pts, 2 Team 11 (T O’Connor (12), G Browne (14), K Sheridan (19), D Brennan (20)) 90, 3 Team 2 (J Gavin (8), D McNamara (15), C Griffin (17), T Carroll (26)) 89, 4 Team 19 (P Neary (6), J Doyle (15), D McMahon (18), M Murphy (25)) 89, 5 Team 12 (P Comiskey (11), B Carroll (13), P Sullivan (19), N Cormican (26)) 88, 6 Team 4 (M Travers (11), J Reynolds (13), F Reynolds (19), F McGrath (23)) 87. Leading qualifiers, 1 D McMahon, 2 M Kirwan, 3 S Lovett. 12H open singles Sun, 1 O O’Donnell (14) 27pts, 2 M Glynn (11) 27, 3 G Maguire (21) 27, 4 U Sherlock (20) 26.

TRALEE (Gents): Seniors Weds, 1 M Corridan (19) 20.5pts, 2 S Corcoran (12) 20.5, 3 M O’Neill (24) 20, 4 P O’Sullivan (9) 20, 5 B Daly (21) 20.

TRALEE (Ladies): Sun Spring League rd 3, 1 M Savage (12) 29pts, 2 N Galvin (34) 27, 3 N Quinlan (19) 27.

TRAMORE (Gents): Thurs champagne scramble, 1 P Delahunty (13), P McDermott (19), R Kenneally (13) 47pts, 2 D Power (24), D Canty (24), A Bardon (24) 44. Fri L&G open singles, 1 D Linehan (2) 43pts, 2 L Drennan (15) 38, 3 M Power (11) 37. Sun 18H champagne scramble, 1 J Casey (17), M Burns (6), E Casey (10) 92pts, 2 N Cashin (5), R Dooley (22), B Hannigan (24) 92.

TRAMORE (Ladies): Mon, 1 A Mitchell (12) 19.5pts, 2 E Cullinan (18) 19, 3 B Fahy (26) 18. Thurs 9H, 1 B Liston (30) 16pts, 2 H Nolan (29) 15.

WATERVILLE (Gents): Sat/Sun three-person Stb, 1 C Murphy, M Murphy, N O’Sullivan 40pts, 2 M McSweeney, G McGillicuddy, G McSweeney 38.

WEST WATERFORD (Gents): Winter League rd 4 Mon-Sun, Cat 1 1 C Cooney (6) 28pts, 2 J Murphy (9) 26, Cat 2 1 O O’Keeffe (10) 32, 2 L Swayne (12) 28, Cat 3 1 B Hilliard (17) 27, 2 E Glavin (18) 27, Cat 4 1 P McCarthy (22) 31, 2 P Murray (25) 27.

WEXFORD (Gents): Sun 14H Stb singles, 1 P Mythen (22) 36pts, 2 J Thomas (21) 34, Gross A Farrell 28, 3 A Keeling (11) 33, 4 P Dempsey (11) 33, 5 A Geraghty (21) 32, Vets K Walsh (11) 29. Sat 14H fourball, 1 P Mahon (10), D Fenlon (15) 36pts, 2 J Furlong (13), J ‘Spot’ Murphy (13) 36. Fri 14H open three-person team rumble, 1 F Murphy (16), T O’Sullivan (21), D Greer (16) 66pts, 2 M Delaney (11), P Byrne (5), T Foran (13) 66. Weds 14H open singles, 1 S Nolan 34pts, 2 G Lynch (5) 34. Tues club seniors, 1 B Ruttledge (23) 36pts, 2 P Lauhoff (21) 34, 3 R Murphy (15) 33.

YOUGHAL (Gents): Sat 14H singles Stb, 1 D Hogan (19) 32pts, 2 S Power (14) 30, 3 B Coleman (17) 30, 4 J Hooley (3) 29. Sun 14H singles Stb, 1 N Hannon (15) 31pts, Cat 0-7 W Jones (2) 31, Cat 8-13 G Lee (11) 31, Cat 14-18 B Long (15) 31, Cat 19-54 R Hallinan (22) 29.

YOUGHAL (Ladies): Weds 14H singles Stb, 1 L Morrison (23) 34pts, 2 L Walsh (29) 33, 3 F Cunningham (34) 29, 4 B O’Donoghue (15) 30.