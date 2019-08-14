News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Castlerock states case for Irish Open

Castlerock states case for Irish Open
By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Castlerock Golf Club is bidding to host the 2021 Irish Open, initial talks with European Tour officials having already taken place.

Castlerock hopes to follow other Northern Ireland venues Royal Portrush, Royal County Down, and Portstewart as a host for the Rolex Series tournament.

“We are aiming as high as we can and see where it takes us,” Castlerock general manager Bert McKay told BBC Northern Ireland.

“It’s the national championship and one of the biggest events on the European Tour now. We have seen the impact that has been made at Portrush, Portstewart, and Ballyliffin and it would be remiss not to have a go and put the whole north coast on the map again in between Open Championships.”

It is understood Northern Ireland has been earmarked to host the event in 2021 and 2023 with European Tour officials set to visit the course at the end of the month to assess the club’s prospects of staging the event for the first time.

Tourism NI are understood to be keen to see the tournament return to the North while McKay indicated initial chats with European Tour Championship Director Simon Alliss have been positive.

“Discussions with the European Tour are at an early stage but we will be meeting with Simon Alliss and some of the guys from the European Tour in the next three or four weeks. We have made some changes in the last 18 months but would have to look at some new tees and other bits and pieces.

Lahinch is a small village too so if there’s a will, there’s a way.

READ MORE

PGA Tour to consider expanding pace-of-play policy after Eddie Pepperell apologises for 'twit' comment

More on this topic

As The Open starts in Northern Ireland – 5 of the most beautiful golf courses around the worldAs The Open starts in Northern Ireland – 5 of the most beautiful golf courses around the world

Rampaging Rahm now targets Seve hat-trickRampaging Rahm now targets Seve hat-trick

‘Mixed emotions’ but dogged Dawson moving up the ranks‘Mixed emotions’ but dogged Dawson moving up the ranks

'We’re thrilled for the community, we’re thrilled for Clare''We’re thrilled for the community, we’re thrilled for Clare'

TOPIC: Irish Open

More in this Section

Cullen sizes up World Cup contendersCullen sizes up World Cup contenders

‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’

Cody has faced up to seven Tipp bossesCody has faced up to seven Tipp bosses

Even the greatest of them all feels ‘helpless’ when matchday arrivesEven the greatest of them all feels ‘helpless’ when matchday arrives


Lifestyle

Do you struggle trying to fall asleep? Do you feel you don’t get enough sleep and you feel sleepy during the day? You are not alone.Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Valentia Island is the spectacular setting for a festival of chamber music this weekend that brings musicians from far flung destinations.Brubeck brings a bit of jazz to Valentia Island

While most people wait with excitement for the next season of Love Island, we usually have our eyes on a different island. The new season of Fortnite is here, but is it love at first sight?GameTech: Surviving new season of Fortnite

A new exhibition in UCC has artists responding to the Tuam Babies scandal and the situation at Bessborough, writesArt from anguish and solidarity

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »