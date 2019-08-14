Castlerock states case for Irish Open

Castlerock Golf Club is bidding to host the 2021 Irish Open, initial talks with European Tour officials having already taken place.

Castlerock hopes to follow other Northern Ireland venues Royal Portrush, Royal County Down, and Portstewart as a host for the Rolex Series tournament.

“We are aiming as high as we can and see where it takes us,” Castlerock general manager Bert McKay told BBC Northern Ireland.

“It’s the national championship and one of the biggest events on the European Tour now. We have seen the impact that has been made at Portrush, Portstewart, and Ballyliffin and it would be remiss not to have a go and put the whole north coast on the map again in between Open Championships.”

It is understood Northern Ireland has been earmarked to host the event in 2021 and 2023 with European Tour officials set to visit the course at the end of the month to assess the club’s prospects of staging the event for the first time.

Tourism NI are understood to be keen to see the tournament return to the North while McKay indicated initial chats with European Tour Championship Director Simon Alliss have been positive.

“Discussions with the European Tour are at an early stage but we will be meeting with Simon Alliss and some of the guys from the European Tour in the next three or four weeks. We have made some changes in the last 18 months but would have to look at some new tees and other bits and pieces.