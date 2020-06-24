News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cameron Champ withdraws from PGA Tour event after testing positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 11:13 AM

Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship after testing positive for coronavirus.

The American revealed he is in good spirits despite the diagnosis during pre-tournament screening on Tuesday, meaning he will now have to self-isolate.

“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” Champ told the official PGA Tour website.

“It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”

The PGA Tour is expected to release full testing results on Wednesday.

Last week, Nick Watney became the first golfer to test positive for Covid-19 since the PGA Tour’s resumption earlier this month, with the American withdrawing from the RBC Heritage ahead of his second round.

