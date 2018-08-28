Bryson DeChambeau eyes Furyk wildcard for Ryder Cup

By Doug Ferguson

To his right was the silver trophy Bryson DeChambeau won Sunday at The Northern Trust, a victory that felt comfortable to everyone but him.

Bryson DeChambeau greets fans between the 15th and 16th holes on his way to victory in The Northern Trust at Ridgewood on Sunday.

To his left was the silver FedEx Cup trophy, a reminder of the ultimate prize in the PGA Tour season.

Missing was the gold Ryder Cup trophy — but DeChambeau took a giant step toward playing for that, too.

“Like I said yesterday, I’m a man on a mission right now — two missions, actually,” DeChambeau said after a four-shot victory in the opening FedEx Cup playoff event.

One being the Ryder Cup and one being the FedEx Cup. I’m doing pretty well right now and just got to keepmoving forward in the right direction.

That was the only direction his game went in a final round devoid of much drama. Staked to a four-shot lead, DeChambeau never let anyone closer than two shots, ended the threat with consecutive birdies and closed with a 2-under 69 to win by four shots over Tony Finau, who also had the Ryder Cup on his mind.

DeChambeau never felt entirely in control until he stabbed at a chip short of the 12th green — a shot he had worked on all week and used that one time — that rolled out to 4 feet for a birdie that turned back his only threat.

His only wild shot was on the 18th hole, sending his drive so far to the right that landed in the fairway of a hole that wasn’t being used at Ridgewood Country Club. He still had a good angle to the green, made par and finished at 18-under 266.

DeChambeau narrowly missed earning one of the eight automatic Ryder Cup spots for the US team when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Jim Furyk makes three of his four captain’s picks next week and it will be tough to ignore a 24-year-old Californian with victories at the Memorial and a FedEx Cup playoff event.

Hopefully he can see that I’ve got some grit and grind, and that even when I don’t execute certain shots, I can get it done,” DeChambeau said.

Tony Finau also made a strong statement about a captain’s pick. Furyk invited Finau to join a small group of Americans who played Le Golf Nacional the weekend before the British Open.

He was playing with Furyk at the PGA Championship when Finau tied a tournament record with 10 birdies in the second round.

And while he stared five shots back on a course where the greens were as firm as they have been all week, Finau closed with a 68 to finish alone in second.

Finau cracked the top 20 in the world (No. 18) for the first time in his career.

If I’m in the conversation, this doesn’t hurt my chances, I don’t believe,” Finau said. “I had a solid week all around. My game feels good and I feel confident. Whatever his decision is, I’ll be ready to play.

Tiger Woods has played plenty of practice rounds with DeChambeau and is a strong advocate for adding him to the US team that goes to France at the end of September.

“The guy is fiery,” Woods said. “He’s competitive, and we want guys like that. It’s going to be a tough environment, so we want guys that are mentally tough and can handle it.”