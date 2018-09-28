Home»Sport

Brooks Koepka tee shot hits woman in face leaving her with 'nasty injury'

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 11:07 AM

America's Brooks Koepka has been left shaken on the first morning of the Ryder Cup after one of his tee shots hit a female fan in the head.

Koepka, who won the US Open and US PGA this year, accidentally struck the supporter in the face while attempting a monster drive on the short, par-four sixth hole.

The fan was pictured lying on the ground while being attended to by medics.

Koepka ran over to check on her after she was struck down.

As of yet, there is no injury update on the woman, but Sky Sports commentator Rich Beem said she had "suffered a nasty injury" after the ball hit her just above the eye.


