Back injury forces Lewis to pull out of USA Solheim Cup team

Stacy Lewis has withdrawn from the USA Team for the Solheim Cup due to injury.

Lewis, a four-time Solheim Cup veteran, has been struggling with a back problem for the past week and has been replaced by Ally McDonald, who will make her tournament debut on Friday at Gleneagles.

USA captain Juli Inkster told lpga.com: “Stacy is one of the fiercest competitors I have ever met. I know this was an incredibly tough decision for her, but she also has the team’s best interests at heart.

.@allymc10 steps in to replace an injured @Stacy_Lewis for #TeamUSA, making her first #SolheimCup appearance as first alternate Team USA strong 💪🏼#SolheimCup2019 pic.twitter.com/UtMZqHb9x6 — Solheim Cup Team USA 🇺🇸 (@SolheimCupUSA) September 10, 2019

“Stacy will stay with Team USA over the next week and will still be an incredible asset to our crew. But when I had to choose an alternate, I knew Ally would be able to step up for the challenge. She’s got a cool head but a fiery spirit. I know she’ll bring her best to Team USA.”

Lewis was named as one of Inkster’s two captain’s picks and the 34-year-old took the decision to pull out with a heavy heart.

“I’m extremely disappointed not to be able to play,” she said. “I’m a competitor and I want to play, but I had a back injury flare up last week. I’ve done everything I could possibly do over the last week to be ready to play.

“For my health and what I feel is in the best interest of the team, I decided to take myself out. I will take a different role with the team and will do whatever I can to help Team USA bring the Cup home.”

- Press Association