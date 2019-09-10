News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Back injury forces Lewis to pull out of USA Solheim Cup team

Back injury forces Lewis to pull out of USA Solheim Cup team
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 10:08 AM

Stacy Lewis has withdrawn from the USA Team for the Solheim Cup due to injury.

Lewis, a four-time Solheim Cup veteran, has been struggling with a back problem for the past week and has been replaced by Ally McDonald, who will make her tournament debut on Friday at Gleneagles.

USA captain Juli Inkster told lpga.com: “Stacy is one of the fiercest competitors I have ever met. I know this was an incredibly tough decision for her, but she also has the team’s best interests at heart.

“Stacy will stay with Team USA over the next week and will still be an incredible asset to our crew. But when I had to choose an alternate, I knew Ally would be able to step up for the challenge. She’s got a cool head but a fiery spirit. I know she’ll bring her best to Team USA.”

Lewis was named as one of Inkster’s two captain’s picks and the 34-year-old took the decision to pull out with a heavy heart.

“I’m extremely disappointed not to be able to play,” she said. “I’m a competitor and I want to play, but I had a back injury flare up last week. I’ve done everything I could possibly do over the last week to be ready to play.

“For my health and what I feel is in the best interest of the team, I decided to take myself out. I will take a different role with the team and will do whatever I can to help Team USA bring the Cup home.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

US singles spurt ends cup dream for Irish trioUS singles spurt ends cup dream for Irish trio

'Too many mistakes': McIlroy beaten by Soderberg in play-off at European Masters'Too many mistakes': McIlroy beaten by Soderberg in play-off at European Masters

Andres Romero keeps Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy at bay in SwitzerlandAndres Romero keeps Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy at bay in Switzerland

Irish man describes 'chaos' after being struck by lightning at US golf eventIrish man describes 'chaos' after being struck by lightning at US golf event

Ally McDonaldJuli InksterSolheim CupStacy LewisTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Lutz in for Saints as Texans are toppledLutz in for Saints as Texans are toppled

O’Neill rues lack of top-level experience in Northern Ireland sideO’Neill rues lack of top-level experience in Northern Ireland side

Racist abuse online left my mum in tears, says AbrahamRacist abuse online left my mum in tears, says Abraham

Giggs hails red-hot JamesGiggs hails red-hot James


Lifestyle

They celebrated their love of the GAA and their two counties of origin when Grace O’Brien and Robert Faherty exchanged wedding vows.Wedding of the Week: Rival GAA lovers make perfect team

Declan Twomey has Down syndrome, autism, and cystic fibrosis. The 11-year-old Lucan boy also has moderate to severe intellectual disability.Welcome support: Respite care offers lifeline to families

Jack & Jill help normalise family life for those caring for children with serious health issues, says Helen O’Callaghan.Jack & Jill: Angels in your darkest hour

I have started seeing a new man. But we were chatting about our sexual history and I am so turned off by the fact that he has slept with 100 women. What should I do?Sex File: He’s slept with 100 women

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »