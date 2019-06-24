News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Australian Hannah Green wins Women’s PGA Championship

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 08:19 AM

Hannah Green made her first LPGA Tour victory a major as she won the Women’s PGA Championship in Minnesota on Sunday.

The Australian won by one stroke from Park Sung-hyun as she carded an even-par 72 during the final round to finish on nine under and complete a wire-to-wire triumph.

Green got up-and-down from a green-side bunker on the 18th hole before sinking the four-foot putt for victory at Hazeltine National.

She held off a strong charge from the field to become only the third wire-to-wire winner of the event, joining Yani Tseng (2011) and Pak Se-ri (1998).

Green built a healthy lead in the final round before squandering it with three bogeys in four holes around the turn. However, she steadied the ship and a long putt for birdie at the 16th hole proved decisive.

Park, playing in the group ahead, did her best to apply pressure and the South Korean birdied the last hole.

Green hit a poor shot into the sand trap on the 18th and it looked like a play-off might be required but the 22-year-old recovered well and saved her par for the win.

Nelly Korda of the United States and England’s Melissa Reid finished tied for third place on six under par.

An emotional Green told LGPA: “I was really nervous playing the last five holes and I’m just really happy I made a clutch putt on the last. It really is surreal.

“To be winning a major as my first event – I’m just over the moon.”

- Press Association

