As The Open starts in Northern Ireland – 5 of the most beautiful golf courses around the world

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 10:59 AM

Golf’s oldest championship is making its mark on our summer sporting calendar – the 148th Open returns to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years today.

So if you’re inspired by watching Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods over the next four days, and fancy hitting the green and improving your swing in a spectacular location too, we’ve rounded up some the most striking courses around the world.

1. Finca Cortesin,  Spain

An A-list resort in beautiful Andalucia, along with views of the magnificent mountain range, beach club, showstopping 50m long infinity pool (one of three), stunning 2,200sqm spa with an indoor heated salt water swimming pool and a Michelin star restaurant, the 18-hole championship golf course is one of the finest in the country.

2. Emirates Golf Club (Faldo), Dubai

Beat the heat under the lights💡 Take advantage of 2-For-1 Rates on the Faldo Course using the Golf Central App 📲 • @golfcentralapp

Why limit yourself to playing golf during the daytime when you can play under the stars as well? They’ve thought of everything at The Faldo Course where you can  beat the heat and practice your swing on a floodlit 18-hole championship course, with temperatures in the comfortable mid-20s.

3. Villingili Golf  Course, Maldives

Tee-off at the only golf course in the Maldives? Don’t mind if we do! While most of us are drawn to the Indian Ocean for its turquoise waters, white sand and the best snorkelling and diving in the world, one island has a nine-hole golf course. Suitable for beginners, who wouldn’t be tempted to have a putt amongst the swaying coconut palms before a dip in the glittering lagoon?

4. Terravista Golf Course, Brazil

Sun, sea, sand, and a 50-metre cliff at the signature 14th hole, Terravista golf course is one of the most scenic golf courses in South America. The driving range is 320 metres long and when the wind picks up, you’ll need to swing easy to take some of the wind out of play. Otherwise, head to the beach where you can spot sea turtles while contemplating your next move.

5. Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

Cited as one of the best golf clubs in Southeast Asia, the stunning greens of Sentosa boast two courses, The Serapong which hosts the SMBC Singapore Open and the New Tanjong which is a masterpiece of the famed golf course architect Alister MacKenzie. Large bunkers are the name of the game here, but with stunning views of the South China Sea and Singapore Harbour, there’s plenty of action off and on the pristine fairways.

- Press Association

