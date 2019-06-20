News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Antrim cliffs become ‘Mount Rushmore of golf’ ahead of The Open

By Stephen Barry
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 01:29 PM

The famous Fairhead cliffs have been digitally transformed into a ‘Mount Rushmore’ of Northern Irish golf.

Ahead of next month's Open at Royal Portrush, the first to hosted there since 1951, Tourism NI unveiled the 'digital theatre' tribute to the four local major winners.

Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke, who will all be competing in the tournament, feature in the design, alongside former Open Champion and Portrush man Fred Daly.

The design was achieved with the help of Hollywood digital CGI artist Mike Campau.

“Our family are extremely honoured that my father is being remembered in this way,” said Robin Daly, son of the late Fred Daly.

“We are really looking forward to the return of The Open to our shores for the first time in nearly 70 years and this sculpture is a wonderful tribute to the talents of these local sportspeople who have earned their place in the history book of golf.”

