AIG Barton Shield win continues Kinsale’s dream season

By Charlie Mulqueen

Kinsale continued their dream season with a close-run victory in the AIG Barton Shield Munster final yesterday.

Having won the Jimmy Bruen Shield to claim their first-ever provincial pennant last month, Kinsale were joined in the final by Castletroy, who emerged convincing winners over Doneraile.

The final provided a thrilling closure before Kinsale went through by two holes. Gary Ward and Keith Fitzpatrick had four holes to spare over Jason Tobin and Stephen Moloney but they needed to put in a strong finish to keep their side in front given that Andrew McCormack and Eamonn Haugh for Castletroy held an advantage of two holes over Cathal Butler and Eric Rumley.

The Cork club had earlier dashed Dungarvan’s hopes of a Senior Cup/Barton double when they defeated the Waterford club the semi-final.

The experience of Alan Thomas and the youthful exuberance of Danny Raher came up trumps for Dungarvan when they edged out Ward and Fitzpatrick by one hole in the top match but Gavin Smith and Kevin Stack went down by 4 holes to Butler and Rumley.

A combination of youth and experience has always been and remains a key ingredient for sporting success.

And the point was well made once again at Thurles GC on Saturday when a Dungarvan quintet containing both qualities captured the Munster AIG Irish Senior Cup title for the first time with impressive wins over Monkstown and Tralee.

Both results came as something of a surprise. A youthful Monkstown squad has been showing definite potential for a few years but they were always finding Dungarvan a handful in the semi-final.

In the decider, it was largely the same, a much-celebrated triumph for the Waterford side clinched by wins for Alan Thomas, Kevin Stack and Danny Raher with the other two matches called in.

Alan Thomas was invariably known back in his hey-day as the son of the great Waterford soccer goalkeeper Peter although he was well capable of creating his own sporting profile as one of the country’s finest amateur golfers.

Now approaching his 42nd birthday, Thomas remains a considerable force having helped Tramore to Irish Senior Cup glory in 2014 and aiming to do the same with Dungarvan, where he now lives with his wife Carol and children Evan and Jean.

“We were down two starting players this morning and included Daniel Raher who is only 17 and playing fantastic golf since coming down from six handicap to scratch in the last 18 months”, said Thomas.

“Then we have a few older players in myself and Johnny Reynolds. Johnny is now 48, 49, and never been in a Munster final — and now he has won one. We have two managers, David Raher, an uncle of Daniel, and Mick Leacy, a Garda superintendent in Bray, and he keeps us all knuckling down and lets us know if we’re not playing well.

“I’m at it a long time. As I said to the lads, I have Munster and All-Ireland titles. I don’t need them. But others do and I’ll do my damnedest to get them one. And now we’ll be back here in October for the All-Ireland finals”.

Ballybunion looked to have the Junior crown safely within their keeping well into the back nine of Saturday’s final against Clonmel, who, however, staged a magnificent recovery and at much the same time that Brian McLean won at the 18th, Darragh Lynch did so at the 19th to clinch a much-celebrated victory.

Clonmel previously won the All-Ireland crown at Lisburn in 2003 when Saturday’s number one, Billy Hewitt, was a member of the triumphant side. On top of that, Brian McLean, who also won his final match this time round, was the successful manager on that occasion.