ADAM SCHUPAK: Let's hope someone adopts the role of Ryder Cup villain

Tony Jacklin shook his head in wonder at what the Ryder Cup has become.

The Englishman remembers his first of four tours of duty as European Ryder Cup captain in 1983 when the player dinner was held in Jack Nicklaus’s backyard.

“Now it is in the Palace of Versailles,” Jacklin said.

Seve Ballesteros celebrates Europe’s win in the 1995 Ryder Cup at Oak Hill Country Club. Pic: Simon Bruty/Allsport

The biennial competition is in Jacklin’s blood. In 1957, the 13-year-old Jacklin attended the Ryder Cup matches with his father at Lindrick Golf Club in Yorkshire, about 60 miles north from his home in the steel town of Scunthorpe.

“I was enthralled,” Jacklin said. “I began to fantasise that one day it was going to be me walking on the other side of the ropes.”

Later that day, young Jacklin went home and played “the best nine holes I had ever played”.

By 1967, he qualified for his first Ryder Cup team, and he was famously on the receiving end of golf’s most famous concession from Nicklaus in 1969 that left the matches tied.

That was as close as the Brits would get to taste victory for some time.

“We’d show up, have a couple of cocktail parties, kick their butt and go home,” American Lee Trevino said.

But those days are long in the past. The Ryder Cup has become a tightly contested competition for the last 35 years, with the pendulum flipping in Team Europe’s favour of late.

Even with the US winning in 2016, the Europeans have won eight of the last 11 matches.

The Ryder Cup is as good as it gets in sports when there is some good old-fashioned animosity between the two sides.

It used to be as much about pride of country and continent as it was to prove that the European Tour wasn’t inferior to the PGA Tour.

The USA team celebrate with the trophy after they won the Ryder Cup in 2016 (David Davies/PA)

But nowadays, nearly the entire European side is based in the US and more than half of them reside in the US.

They might as well play at Disney World in Orlando, or better yet in Jupiter, Florida, where most of the competitors could sleep in their own bed.

Maybe it’s just me, but I miss the days of Seve Ballesteros jangling change in his pocket and the utter disdain he showed for the competition.

Bring back the death stares of Paul Azinger and his running feud with Nick Faldo. Winning the Cup was a matter of life and death and neither side was afraid of a little confrontation.

It’s hard to fuel the same fire when today’s players are checking their stock portfolios in the same locker room, Justin Rose says.

“Ryder Cup comes once every 104 weeks and you play golf with these guys 103 other weeks of those two years, so it’s not worth falling out for me over that one tournament,” Rose explained.

“It’s passionate. Of course, it is. It needs to be edgy. That’s what gets everyone’s attention. That’s what people love at home.

"But I think the fact that so many guys play on the same tour now, it’s not ‘us versus them.’ We all play a worldwide schedule, we see each other every week.

It’s not like you come together once every two years and you’re not going to see those guys for another couple of years, so what the hell, let’s just go at each other’s throats. I think we’re all kind of somewhat mature enough to realise we need to figure it out.

Indeed, the jingoism did get out of hand in 1991 when the Americans wore camouflage hats and dubbed the matches in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, “the War by the Shore”.

But the Ryder Cup is a three-day drama, and if you’ve watched any reality tv you know that every drama needs both heroes and villains.

We need Patrick Reed shooshing fans and for Sergio Garcia to, well, just be Sergio Garcia.

In recent memory, the only personality clash of note was Phil Mickelson throwing his captain, Tom Watson, under the bus during the US team’s press conference following their defeat in 2014.

At least it showed Mickelson actually cared about the competition. For the longest time, we weren’t so sure.

But surely, the wait until today’s opening match is interminable.

It’s become a little much how the pairings are guarded as state secrets and neither competitors nor captains are willing to say anything in the pre-match buildup that could generate headlines. (Where’s Peter Willett when you need him?) Not even Mickelson would dare rock the boat.

“If I try to share an insight as to why things went well or didn’t go well, it always comes across as I’m taking a shot at somebody, and I don’t want to do that anymore,” Mickelson said.

“Are you sure?” he was asked.

It seems we’ve reached a point where the only open hostilities come from the alcohol-fueled spectators who feel it is their patriotic mission to be the 13th man.

Back when Jacklin was breathing new life into the Ryder Cup, he was motivated by resentment of the European Tour’s second-class treatment.

Now, both line-ups are filled with multimillionaires with beautiful families flying around the world in private jets and able to pay handsomely for someone to carry their luggage and hold their umbrella when it rains.

So, the rallying cry to unify Team Europe?

Simple: Win back the cup, but let’s drop all the civilities and let’s hope someone adopts the role of Ryder Cup villain.