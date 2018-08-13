Ger and Dalo's All-Ireland final preview: 'The bus journey we're dreaming of all our lives'

All-Ireland winners Ger Cunningham and Anthony Daly preview the hurling final with Colm O'Connor. Part 1

Dalo on dealing with the final hype and how one Clare teammate couldn't look out the window on the bus journey to Croke Park.

Ger on big match nerves and how he overtrained and underperformed in his first Munster final against Tipperary.

The role of the Limerick academy in bringing through a team on the cusp of glory. Dalo believes the key is the setup's "openness" with the door never closed to late-blooming talent.

