Gearóid McInerney: Kilkenny tests will stand to us

Gearóid McInerney will hope to take one more step towards emulating his father’s back-to-back All-Ireland success this weekend but knows his Galway side face a huge battle in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final with Clare.

Gearóid’s father, Gerry, lined out at left half-back as Galway won Liam MacCarthy Cups in 1987 and 1988, while Gearóid was a rock for the Tribesmen at centre-back in their finest All-Ireland win since then last season.

Galway had to endure a Leinster final replay against Kilkenny before they managed to claim consecutive provincial titles, but the victory set up a clash with neighbours Clare in the last four this Saturday.

And the 27-year-old McInerney admits they have taken great belief from the manner in which they overcame the Cats at the second time of asking.

It’s not an easy thing to do but I suppose there was a few of us who didn’t perform to the best of our abilities (in the draw),” said McInerney, who picked up an All-Star for his performances last summer.

“I suppose we weren’t let in a way in fairness. A week is enough really to try and rectify them things. They got X amount of scores in a row and we had to turn it and try and tighten the screw a bit. I suppose it’s the way the game went. We came at them. They came at us. We came at them. They came at us. Thankfully we were on the right side of it.”

Last season Galway only lost one game on their way to league, Leinster and All-Ireland glory, but things had not gone as smoothly in 2018.

Losses to Limerick and Wexford denied the Tribesmen back-to-back league titles, although their good run through the Leinster championship has seen their unbeaten run in the championship stretch out to 11 games.

McInerney feels it is important that they keep that winning feeling going for as long as possible and seek to continually improve themselves as hurlers.

Momentum is a massive thing and you have to keep building on it. If there is nothing to improve on we may as well hang up the boots.

"You need to be able to finish these games strongly and drive on and finish it out. That’s the positive thing for us now. You have to be mentally tough, never let the head down and keep chipping away at it. I suppose as an individual you have to look at yourself and you have to be really harsh and you have to strive for improvements as a team. There’s not too much you can look to do in that time only improve.”

