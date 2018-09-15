Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan: The stars have aligned and the path is set

By Declan Taylor

There was a time when a trip to Las Vegas would have meant ‘at least’ 16 pints for Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, the 5ft 10in former butcher and tree surgeon turned world title hopeful.

Far too often, his friends would bear the brunt of those sessions.

“I’m a bad messer, you know?” he says.

“I’d often get the hair removal cream out and give a fella a bald patch on the back of the head, Zinedine Zidane style.”

But with his career now entering its defining stage, O’Sullivan has decided that a life of sobriety is his best course of action regardless of the hedonistic opportunities in Sin City.

Besides, he has a job to do. Tonight, the 34-year-old faces former world champion David Lemieux at the T-Mobile Arena, on the undercard of the middleweight rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The perceived wisdom is that the winners from each bout will meet for the WBA and WBC world titles in their next clash, perhaps as early as December, rendering ‘Spike’ now within one meaningful punch away from his dream world title shot.

And this for a man who nearly walked away from the sport altogether in 2015 when he was beaten by Chris Eubank Jr in London.

His march back towards the top end of the division has been little short of remarkable but French Canadian Lemieux can end it all tonight.

Yet, after nearly seven months without a drop of alcohol, Spike insists he is in the perfect condition to secure the biggest win of his decade-long career.

“When I step in the ring to fight Lemieux it will be seven months to the day that I gave up drinking,” he adds.

“I do think that’s me done with drinking for good, I certainly hope so.

“I’m not in Alcoholics Anonymous but I know a lot of guys who are and they tell me to take it day-by-day. Don’t try and commit to it forever because the thought of that is too daunting. Then you want to have a drink because you think ‘Jeez, I’m never allowed a drink again’.

“But you know what, it’s a fool’s game anyway. It makes no sense and I’m glad to be off it in every sense. It was as much a life choice as a sport choice.

“Now I’ve gone totally the other way, especially here in Vegas, when I see it, it revolts me. That’s how I’m feeling now. I think ‘how can people drink? It’s stupid’.”

“I think it has massively benefitted my boxing career because when I drink I would eat shit. I’d crave it. I have a new mental clarity and I just know I’ve had a great camp and I’m the best fighter I can possibly be.”

More importantly, father-of-four O’Sullivan says his decision to sober up has strengthened his role as a dad. The Mahon native boxed to put food on the table for his family but his regular drinking habits had started to undermine those endeavours.

He says: “If I had a few cans and my daughter wanted me to read her a story maybe I wouldn’t feel like it.

“But what’s more important? Reading your daughter a book or having a can on a Saturday night?

“I used to have a few cans on a Sunday but now I can drive I take my six-year-old daughter Ashleigh out for some chocolate cake.

“It feels so good. I can’t describe how happy the experience makes me. I’d take it over a few cans every day of the week.”

Lemieux, who has ended 33 of his 39 victories inside the distance, is clearly the most ferocious puncher Spike will have ever faced. The 29-year-old has disgracefully spoken of a dark desire to damage O’Sullivan ‘for life’ when they meet.

“Look, he’s a scumbag,” O’Sullivan adds. “Things have happened in my life, things regarding my children, which were far more difficult than any of this could ever be. I built up a massive tolerance to things over the course of my life. I have had dark, dark days but everything happens for a reason.

“The stars have aligned and the path is set. I beat David Lemieux and then the winner of Golovkin-Canelo. The money that I earn will be life-changing and it will set up my entire family forever. That’s what this is all about.”