Gary Shaw's header sees Shamrock Rovers close the gap on Waterford FC

By Adrian Flanagan

Waterford FC 0 - 1 Shamrock Rovers

Gary Shaw’s 75th-minute header proved decisive as Shamrock Rovers closed the gap on third-placed Waterford FC in yesterday’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash at a sun-drenched RSC.

Roberto Lopes, who came into the Rovers starting line-up in place of Joey O’Brien, should have put the visitors ahead after three minutes.

Ronan Finn whipped in a free-kick from the right that fell to the defender at the back post, but he hooked wide from six yards.

The hosts were furious when referee Robert Harvey waved away appeals for a 21st minute when striker Courtney Duffus appeared to be fouled by Lopes and following that let off the momentum swung back towards Rovers with Dylan Watts and Finn denied in quick succession by Waterford keeper Matt Connor.

Waterford’s Courtney Duffus had a glorious chance just before the interval but Alan Mannus was equal to his effort.

The home outfit looked dangerous on the restart with Rory Feely flashing a header over on the hour mark before Mannus did well to stop a stinging drive from Bastien Héry. Mannus again came to his side’s rescue in the 72nd minute, first denying Gavan Holohan and then Izzy Akinade from the rebound.

Those misses were to come back and haunt the home side three minutes later as Sam Bone found space out on the left channel before crossing into the danger zone when Shaw planted a header past Connor.

The post then came to Rover’s rescue moments later when Akinade, who turned brilliantly onto his right-foot, saw his effort fly back off the woodwork.

Waterford pushed and pushed for an equaliser but they could find no way past Mannus and a resolute Rovers defence.

WATERFORD FC: Matt Connor, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, David Webster, Dylan Barnett, Paul Keegan, Stanley Aborah (Sander Puri 85), Bastien Héry, Gavan Holohan (Dessie Hutchinson 82), Izzy Akinade, Courtney Duffus (Noel Hunt 65).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus, Ethan Boyle (Sam Bone 13), Luke Byrne, Lee Grace, Greg Bolger, Dylan Watts, Ronan Finn, Dan Carr (Gary Shaw 62), Joel Coustrain, Roberto Lopes, Brandon Kavanagh (Aaron Greene 62).

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).