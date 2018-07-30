Galway’s title defence held up by exceptional wide count

They’re harder to come by, these All-Ireland title defences. If Galway didn’t know that after needing a second day of it against Kilkenny, they most certainly do now.

Unlike that drawn Leinster final, there didn’t appear to be anything lacking in their attitude here.

What simply let them down and let Clare in was their profligacy (22 wides, 12 of them in the first half of normal time) and indiscipline. But those things can be fixed.

Who might not be so easily remedied are Gearóid McInerney and Joe Canning who retired from this wondrous affair with thigh and knee injuries respectively.

The sight of McInerney hobbling onto the pitch with his thigh bandaged to get involved in a team-talk at half-time of extra-time and Canning unable to continue after landing on a strapped knee as he dived for a ball were not pretty images for the Galway following.

And still they fashioned a lead in the second half of extra-time having gone behind for the first time when Clare substitute Aron Shanagher fielded a Colm Galvin long ball and smashed it to the net and then two behind as Peter Duggan and Shane O’Donnell fired over points.

Johnny Coen’s point in the third additional minute of that period, after a defiant catch and run by Daithí Burke, followed one from Jason Flynn, which ended nearly 25 minutes without a score from play for Galway.

Ironically, Coen’s effort was Jamesie O’Connor 1997 in its nature but Jason McCarthy was given the space and time to cancel it out and force the replay.

If the result was a regret for Galway, it was deserving for Clare who looked anything but All-Ireland finalists just over 15 minutes in when they trailed 1-7 to 0-1.

Galway had registered as many wides at that stage and the Munster runners-up seemed as if they wanted to be put out of their misery.

After seeing his Wexford team lose to Clare in the quarter-final, Davy Fitzgerald had warned his native county and former charges that they couldn’t afford to be direct against Galway.

That point might have been undermined by how Clare grabbed their goal but in those early stages it was a move out of a playbook familiar to Fitzgerald — Colm Galvin switching to sweeper — that made all the difference.

There Galvin thrived and he was so considerable in not just cutting out Galway’s forays but triggering the counter-attacks.

But if you were to believe Micheál Donoghue it was as much James Owens’ contribution that gave Clare the foothold as Galvin’s retreat.

In Clare’s fightback, Duggan sent over three frees. “It was obvious James with the way the game was going was going to give them a chance and he did,” said a seemingly cheesed-off Donoghue. “And, look, I think both teams deserve another crack at it.”

Galway finished out the first half better to lead 1-10 to 0-9 but then those series of wides and two spurned goal chances, one each for Jonathan Glynn and Cathal Mannion, had them asking questions of themselves.

The space that John Conlon had for a goal in the dying minutes too spoke of a team not fully in tune.

Clare kept Galway waiting for an inordinate amount of time before coming out for the second half, an incident which Donal Moloney insisted was not done to upset the opposition.

“To be honest, when you go nine points down to Galway and you have a lot of stuff to fix and the players wanted to discuss things and trash things out because you only get one shot at this.

“Look it, if we caused anyone offence we are sorry but we have had it both ways. We have been waiting on the field this year and we have had other teams waiting for us.

"To be honest, we lost track of time but we had to sort out a lot of stuff.”

Clare pulled within a point of Galway in the 43rd minute but then Galway found another gear, sending over four points without reply.

However, Clare went one better as they sent over some excellent scores from distance, the pick of them being Colm Galvin and Duggan’s one after another.

Yet Clare would not go ahead in normal time and Galway drove into a three-point advantage by the 66th minute, David Burke taking a commanding role.

But another Clare flurry of scores, a Tony Kelly sideline, a Conlon point and another Duggan free punishing a Coen foul on Kelly, ended up forcing extra-time in spite of Coen and Ian Galvin’s late opportunities, the scoreboard at that stage reading 0-26 to 1-23.

Galway were struggling to make anything count from play but were 1-26 to 0-27 up after the opening extra-time period, Canning scoring two frees and a sideline cut to Ian Galvin’s point after Clare had hit seven wides into the Hill 16 end.

Their accuracy was much improved on the turnaround, starting with Shanagher’s goal and a famous win was sensed as Clare pulled two ahead in the 86th minute.

Glynn won a free which Jason Flynn converted and when Flynn drove through the middle a goal was on only that Jason Flynn’s shot was slightly too high.

For all their faults, Galway’s comebacks throughout the evening were great and Coen looked to have sealed it but for McCarthy.

As Conlon and James Skehill discussed towards the end of the game, nobody deserved to lose but then nobody deserved to win either.

This Sunday, hurling won’t be the only winner.

Scorers for Clare:

P. Duggan (0-14, 11 frees); J. Conlon (0-4); S. O’Donnell, T. Kelly (1 sideline) (0-3 each); A. Shanagher (1-0); I. Galvin (0-2); D. Reidy, D. Fitzgerald, C. Galvin, J. McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway:

J. Canning (0-12, 6 frees, 2 sidelines); C. Cooney (1-1); C. Mannion (0-4); J. Flynn (1 free), David Burke, C. Whelan (0-3 each); J. Coen (0-2); J. Glynn, N. Burke (0-1 each).

CLARE:

D. Tuohy; D. McInerney, P. O’Connor (c), J. Browne; S. Morey, C. Cleary, J. Shanahan; C. Galvin, C. Malone; P. Duggan, T. Kelly, D.

Reidy; P. Collins, J. Conlon, S. O’Donnell.

Subs for Clare:

D. Fitzgerald for C. Malone (48); C. McGrath for P. Collins (58); I. Galvin for D. Reidy (61); A. Shanagher for S.O’Donnell (67); S. O’Donnell for C. McGrath (80+3); J. McCarthy for J. Shanahan (e-t h-t).

GALWAY:

J. Skehill; J. Hanbury, Daithí Burke, A. Tuohey; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, A. Harte; J. Coen, David Burke (c); J. Cooney, J. Canning, C. Mannion; C. Whelan, C. Cooney, J. Glynn.

Subs for Galway:

N. Burke for J. Cooney (52); P. Killeen for G. McInerney (inj 54); J. Flynn for C. Cooney (63); S. Loftus for A. Tuohey (e-t); J. Cooney for David Burke (80+2); C. Cooney for C. Whelan (e-t h-t); D. Glennon for J. Canning (inj 82).

Referee:

J. Owens (Wexford).