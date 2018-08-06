Galway's David Burke wouldn’t face further sanction

Galway captain David Burke will be free to play in Sunday week’s All-Ireland final against Limerick despite his elbow-led foul on Aron Shanagher close to the end of yesterday’s semi-final replay win over Clare.

Referee Fergal Horgan, who had drawn the ire of Galway supporters with several decisions, showed clemency to Burke in showing him a yellow card for the dangerous act and a free-in to Clare, which Peter Duggan pointed to put one point between the teams.

As Horgan dealt with the incident, it cannot be reviewed and therefore Burke has no concerns about missing out on the match.

It is contrast to the Austin Gleeson situation last year where the Waterford star faced a nervy time after the Central Competitions Control Committee contacted referee James Owens about his involvement in a matter involving Luke Meade in last year’s Waterford-Cork semi-final.

A proposed retrospective suspension had been touted but Owens informed the CCCC that he had dealt with the matter at the time by not booking or issuing a red card to Gleeson

and he was eligible for the final against Galway

.

Meanwhile, Galway manager Micheál Donoghue is optimistic about Gearóid McInerney’s chances of making the All-Ireland final. Last year’s All-Star centre-back and hurler of the year nominee was ruled out of yesterday’s game due to the calf problem he picked up in the drawn game in Croke Park.

“In fairness, he did a lot of work (to be fit) . Hopefully, in two weeks’ time he won’t be too far away.

He’s working really hard with the medics. We’ll do everything we can to get him on the pitch.

“It’s been a hectic enough schedule. Lads have picked up knocks. The turnaround time is a bit of an issue. Huge credit must go to our medical team for getting the boys out there. We have two weeks now to refocus,” he added.