Galway SHC: Sparkling win for Cappataggle

By Daragh Small

Reigning Galway SHC champions Liam Mellows will face Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry in the quarter-finals this year.

The city side were already through to final eight before this weekend’s round of preliminary quarter-final fixtures, where Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry claimed a 1-17 to 1-15 win over Tommy Larkins.

A tenth minute goal from Thomas Gordon gifted Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry a 1-9 to 0-9 advantage at half-time.

Galway forwards Shane Moloney and Jason Flynn continued their shootout into the second half, but it was David Hickey who popped up to score Tommy Larkins’ goal late on.

Ronan Murphy and Flynn had previously gone close and the teams were level when Flynn scored a free in the final minute of normal time.

However John Conroy and Moloney combined to send Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry into the quarter-finals with a narrow two-point win.

Neighbours Loughrea and Cappataggle will battle it out in another quarter-final, following Cappataggle’s impressive 2-15 to 0-19 win over Turloughmore at Kenny Park in Athenry.

Capptaggle were 1-5 to 0-7 ahead at half-time, after Jarlath Mannion’s goal, and they retained that advantage before Turloughmore fought back. Conor Walsh kept Turloughmore in touch and his late free sent the game into extra-time.

It finished 1-10 to 0-13 but in extra-time the pivotal score came from Michael Garvey. He found the back of the Turloughmore net in the ninth minute after Mannion had his shot saved.

Castlegar advanced to a quarter-final meeting with Sarsfields, thanks to a 0-19 to 0-16 win over Killimordaly at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

Castlegar were just 0-11 to 0-10 ahead at half-time. Former Galway forward Ger Farragher scored half of his side’s points, while Brian Burke hit the target on eight occasions for Killimordaly.

Farragher’s eighth point of the day gave Castlegar a 0-17 to 0-12 lead after a fast start to the second half. Brian Burke scored his 12th point to reduce arrears to just two.

But Castlegar fired back before a late rally came up short. Galway youngster Brian Concannon had a goal disallowed and the city outfit held on.

The final tie will sees former All-Ireland champions St Thomas’ face the winners of Gort and Clarinbridge. That preliminary quarter-final was postponed due to a bereavement and will take place next weekend.

In the Galway SFC Salthill-Knocknacarra secured a semi-final spot after their 3-13 to 1-16 replay win over Milltown at Pearse Stadium.

This game went to extra-time for the second successive week, but it was a late Robert Walzer goal that helped Salthill-Knocknacarra to victory.

Salthill-Knocknacarra led by 1-4 to 1-3 at half-time in normal time. Eoin Mannion’s 18th minute goal gave Milltown the ascendency. But Gearoid Armstrong’s strike pushed Salthill-Knocknacarra in front just before the break.

Andrew Butler found the net for Salthill-Knocknacarra again, eight minutes after the interval. But it took two late points from Rob Finnerty and Sean Armstrong to force extra-time.

Milltown’s Colm Brennan was sent-off and it was 1-14 to 2-11 at half-time. But Walzer’s goal, three minutes from the end, was the difference.