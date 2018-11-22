Home»sport

Galway pay €390k to Croke Park for All-Ireland ticket debt

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 05:30 AM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

The Galway County Board has paid €390,000 to Croke Park for debt outstanding on All-Ireland final tickets, club delegates were told at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting.

Galway treasurer Michael Burke informed delegates the board had handed over almost €400k to GAA top-brass, a sum related to money outstanding on All-Ireland final tickets.

Delegates also learned from Burke that the Galway County Board has had to write off approximately €100,000 in bad debt, money owed to the board, which, for various reasons, can no longer be retrieved.

An internal report into the board’s finances, commissioned by the county treasurer, still has not been made public for legal reasons. 

The report has been seen by Croke Park hierarchy.

Last year, a separate report commissioned by county chairman Pat Kearney revealed “serious deficiencies” in cash-handling procedures at venues across Galway. 

A lack of transparency was found in several situations, while in one case the gate receipts collected from one fixture were not lodged into a bank account until three months later. 

The report was prompted by the decision of the Duggan Park Development Committee to resign in protest in early 2017.

READ MORE: Stephen Cluxton who? Watch as South African goalkeeper solos ball down field and scores wonder point

Meanwhile, three-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Jeff Lynskey is the new Galway U20 hurling boss. He steered Galway to minor glory in 2015, ’17 and ’18. 

Athenry native and former Westmeath senior manager Brian Hanley succeeds Lynskey as minor manager.

The race to be the next Galway U20 football manager is down to three candidates: Two-time All-Ireland medal winner Padraic Joyce; Stephen Joyce, who guided the county to the 2016 All-Ireland minor final; and Lloyd Kelly. 

White smoke is expected later this week.

Elsewhere, Mick Bohan has had his term as Dublin ladies football manager extended by two years, keeping him in the job until the end of 2020. 

Appointed to the post ahead of the 2017 season, Bohan has delivered back-to-back Leinster and All-Ireland titles, as well as the county’s first ever league title earlier this year. 

Ann Downey is staying put as Kilkenny camogie manager.


KEYWORDS

Galway GAAGAA

Related Articles

Ian Burke aware good times might not last forever for Corofin

Former GAA site to be turned into €20m soccer academy

Galway SHC: Sparkling win for Cappataggle

Galway SFC: Annaghdown secure Corofin rematch as Championship down to last four

More in this Section

Never mind the quality, count the points: Martin O'Neill's mixed legacy

Stephen Cluxton who? Watch as South African GAA goalkeeper takes ball length of field before scoring wonder point

France to wear rainbow laces against Fiji in show of support for Gareth Thomas

Martin O'Neill's Ireland career in numbers


Lifestyle

Setting stories in stone at UCC

Hurling and poetry: Ó Bhéal’s word-clash of the ash

A question of taste: Trick Mist

Muireann O’Connell on the inspiring families she met at Share A Dream

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »