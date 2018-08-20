Galway feel devastation but no sense of victimisation

Brendan O’Brien

Franny Forde called it as it was. No ifs, but or maybes. No sad shakes of the head. No sense of victimisation.

“Devastation is the first thing,” said the Galway selector, “but the better team won. There’s no question about it. Limerick got to the pitch of the game straight away and the first thing that I have to do is acknowledge that and give them enormous credit.

“I thought they outplayed us for ... I’d be guessing, 60 out of the 70, to be honest. But, in fairness to our boys, their sheer doggedness and resilience got us something and got something going towards the end and we just ran out of time.

“But it would have been robbery if we had got something at the end, to be honest, because Limerick were by far the better team for the vast majority of the game.”

It’s rare enough that players, selectors or managers can issue from their dressing-room immediately after a game of this import and say it so straight. Aftermath of All-Ireland finals are usually blurred by a more contested and conspicuous grey area but not here.

That there was an anchor dragging Galway back all day was obvious but Forde couldn’t say for sure when it had been lowered into the waters. The most obvious culprit was the elongated season with two replays on the back of last year’s odyssey.

“I don’t know, you could talk about that but I think that would be unfair to Limerick right now. We certainly wouldn’t be holding that up as an excuse. At times out there we probably looked a bit leggy and didn’t have the same energy that we would expect of our lads. But it’s very hard to pinpoint that. The likes of Sean Loftus did really well when he came in and we had others who contributed. But, in general, we didn’t have that freshness, and I’m reluctant even to say that because I don’t want to take anything from Limerick.”

Yes, there were basic errors on their part. Yes, they were certainly culpable in that their fingerprints were all over the scene. But Forde made the valid point that there was more often than not a Limerick man in the vicinity facilitating those errors.

“It was just one of those days that if we had ducks they would have drowned, to be honest. No matter what we tried, and the boys tried everything on the field, but sometimes your touch is off and you can’t find a reason for it.”

Like Micheal Donoghue, Forde reached for solace in the manner in which Galway raged against a defeat that appeared to be inevitable after Limerick manufactured a lead of nine points after 54 minutes and another of eight through 68.

Central to that was Joe Canning who claimed 1-6 of Galway’s closing 2-8.

“Yeah, Joe’s character and leadership qualities can never ever be questioned. And the same goes for a lot of the players we had out there.

“Everyone who played the game knows that whether it’s an All-Ireland final or a junior club game, you have days where things will simply not go your way. But it’s a true test of character that lads stick at it and try and get something and try and get some foothold in the game.”