Galway confident McInerney will make decider

Gearóid McInerney will be “fit and ready” for the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday week, according to Galway selector Noel Larkin.

The Galway centre-back did not feature during last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final replay win over Clare, a calf muscle injury incurred in the second half of the drawn encounter meaning the 27-year old was unable to take his place on the starting team.

It was the first time since the county’s Leinster semi-final win over Offaly in 2016 that McInerney did not start a championship match for Galway.

“He’s looking good,” said Noel Larkin of McInerney’s final chances. “We could have chanced him last week but if it went again, he was looking at three or four weeks out. Gearóid will be fit and ready for selection for the final, definitely.

“He was mad to play [against Clare] and if we needed him, he was ready to go. We gave him every chance to make it. We just felt it was too big a risk on Sunday morning to chance him so we went to plan B and Joseph Cooney came in. Joseph plays in the half-back line with his club. He was a revelation in the game. He’s a Cooney, he can play anywhere.”

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue was slightly more circumspect when discussing the All-Star centre-back’s injury.

“The medics have done a great job with Gearóid and they are continuing to do that, but until he actually goes flat to the mat and tests it, the question mark is there. But he’s doing everything and the medics are doing everything, so we are pretty confident we’ll get him there. He just went back jogging on Tuesday night, so it’s just to try to build it up.”

The Galway manager has no concerns over the knee injury which troubled Joe Canning during the two games against Clare or the ankle injury picked up by John Hanbury.

“Joe is okay. He’s had a few knocks but he’s just getting on with it. Similarly to others, we’ve had four or five knocks but that’s just the attrition that goes with the last couple of weekends. But we are where we want to be and we’re in a good place, so I think no knock is going to stop any fella from getting into the team or wanting to get into the team.”