Galway bandwago nmoves up a gear: Four things we learned from the Leinster replay

Enda McEvoy on the four lessons learned at Semple Stadium.

Replays can be all kinds of fun

Had the drawn Leinster final been a Leaving Cert exam you’d have fired the paper back at both students, made them resit it and told them to do a bit better second time round. Thankfully such an eventuality came to pass.

Galway’s Adrian Tuohey and Padraig Mannion battling for the ball with Kilkenny’s Ger Aylward in yesterday’s Leinster SHC final replay in Semple Stadium. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Croke Park seven days earlier had been a struggle for the participants and a struggle for the spectator. This, in marked and glorious contrast, was a struggle that was an unadulterated pleasure for the spectator, the second half gripping for the right reasons as opposed to being gripping in a perversely watchable way.

An open, high-scoring encounter was always going to be bad news for Kilkenny, however, and in the event Galway were considerably more than “a bit better” yesterday compared to first time around. Their finishing tally of 1-28 was an echo of their humungous scoring returns from last summer and an immense improvement on their 0-18 at Croke Park, with all six forwards finding the target from play before half-time. This was the signal performance of Micheál Donoghue’s reign to date.

Mixing it up can be good

Galway didn’t have to reinvent the wheel yesterday. They simply had to do what they did seven days earlier, but do it with a little more nuance and variety. On the face of it the reappearance of Jonathan Glynn signalled a return to first principles: the champions would be going down the centre instead of employing the wings. Yet the move worked brilliantly. Whereas Padraig Walsh’s dominance under the high ball had lit a torch for Kilkenny last week and thereby set the tone for their display, Glynn and his towering physique — he measures 6’4 and weighs 15’11 — blotted out the Tullaroan man here (and probably his view of the sky as well).

Between the 12th and 15th minutes, Glynn scored the opening goal, touched the sliotar down for a Conor Whelan point, made a point for Cathal Mannion and smacked one between the posts himself. The winners went from leading by three points to leading by 1-7 to 0-1: sayonara, or near enough. Once more the tone of the game was set on the edge of the Kilkenny square. Except a very different tone.

Kilkenny’s Robert Lennon looks to get past Galway’s Jason Flynn in their Leinster SHC final replay at Semple Stadium yesterday. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kilkenny are punching above their weight

Brian Cody would fancy his chances against any other team and he’d be right to. Take Galway off the stage and there’s little to nothing between the remaining aspirants. But running up an acceptable tally from play against the MacCarthy Cup holders is proving a bridge too far for a young and lightweight Kilkenny forward line. At Salthill in May they managed 1-2, in Croke Park last week it was 0-6 and yesterday it was 1-3.

The breakdown of the starting Galway attack’s scoring return went as follows: 0-1, 0-4, 0-2, 0-4, 1-1, 0-6. The figures for their opponents read thusly: 0-1, 0-2, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-0.

Admittedly one of the blanks belonged to Walter Walsh, who went off injured at the end of the first quarter and was badly missed; Kilkenny needed someone of his size and heft throwing himself at the maroon wall. But 1-18 and 1-3 are worlds apart as aggregates, in which context there’s a solid case to be made for saying that the losers did well to finish within seven points of their opponents.

The champions have no excuses from here on

The general consensus after the drawn game proved correct: this was the boot to the posterior that the MacCarthy Cup holders required.

They demonstrated yesterday that they’d learned from it. Right from the off they got stuck into Kilkenny, who could barely get past the Galway half-back line and on the rare occasions they did saw Daithí Burke maintain his Croke Park form.

Being a Cody team the underdogs were always going to come back into the argument after the interval; what will please Donoghue arguably even more than his charges’ smoothness in the first half was the manner with which they found a second wind in the closing quarter and, after being pulled back to a two-point lead, sauntered clear again to win at their ease.

In hindsight they can be happy for TJ Reid’s equaliser in the drawn game. The replay gave them the opportunities to expel some dirty fumes, the upshot being the car has received a mini-service and should travel better from here on. At worst Galway will not now sleepwalk into an All-Ireland semi-final, which would have been the danger if they won the first time around.

And yes, they’re clearly and comfortably a better team than Kilkenny. But when in full cry and properly focused they’re so big and strong, so fluent and fearsome, there’s also the possibility that they’ll make anyone else they meet this year look similarly inferior.